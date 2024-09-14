The Week 2 NFL schedule features a full slate of 16 games with no teams favored by double-digits in the latest Week 2 NFL odds. Among the most notable Week 2 matchups are Buccaneers vs. Lions (-7.5), Giants vs. Commanders (-1.5), and Bengals vs. Chiefs (-6). Russell Wilson was expected to make his return to Denver for the Broncos vs. Steelers (-2.5) game, but the 35-year-old quarterback is doubtful due to a calf injury, leaving Justin Fields to start. Which NFL underdogs should you target when making Week 2 NFL picks? What NFL favorites will cover the spread in Week 2? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 2 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-6) to cover at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs covered at home in their season opener against the Ravens, and the Bengals were upset at home by the New Patriots after being favored by over a touchdown. The Bengals' typically explosive offense was held to just 10 points by a New England team that was expected to be in rebuilding mode in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes was sharp for Kansas City, and remains arguably the top player in the NFL today. On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs' defense looked to once again be championship caliber. With home field advantage on their side, Hartstein likes the Chiefs to cover again in Week 2. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a road team that covers the spread in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL Week 2 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 2 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 2 NFL best bets from a model on an 184-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.