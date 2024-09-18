The Steelers are the only team in the league with two road wins already. They'll make their home debut on Sunday, hosting the Chargers, with Pittsburgh favored by 1.5 points according to the Week 3 NFL odds. This is the only game of the week with both teams 2-0 against the spread this season, and incorporating over/under picks into this game's predictions could result in winning Week 3 NFL parlay picks.

While their spread records don't give you an indication as to which way to lean, the Under is a combined 4-0 for the teams in 2024.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) cover at home against the Miami Dolphins. Miami is known as a front-running team that beats good teams but loses to better competition. That's evident in its spread record since the start of last year, as the Dolphins are just 1-6 ATS as an underdog over that span. No team has a worse ATS record as an underdog over that span, and Miami is also 1-4 ATS as an away underdog since the start of last year.

The Seahawks have beaten the Dolphins in each of their last two meetings, in addition to their two most recent matchups in the Pacific Northwest. It's been 23 years since the Dolphins made the 3,330-miles trip from South Florida to Seattle to defeat the Seahawks. Now, they'll have to attempt to do that without QB Tua Tagovailoa, and Miami failed to cover in its first two games with him under center. Add in that reigning TD leader Raheem Mostert is banged up and missed last game, and the model has Seattle covering almost 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

