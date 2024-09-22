The Week 3 NFL betting lines are moving and, while bettors are looking at NFL sides, NFL over-unders are also a popular choice for NFL parlay picks and NFL straight bets. The lowest of the Week 3 NFL game point totals is 35 in Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday. The highest NFL over/under this week is Cardinals vs. Lions at 51.5. Other NFL totals of note include 48 in Cowboys vs. Ravens and 49.5 in Eagles vs. Saints. Which NFL over-unders are too high or low, and which NFL odds are way off? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. It's also 8-5 on top-rated over/under picks since the start of that season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 3 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL over/under best bets.

Top Week 3 NFL total picks

One part of the five-line NFL totals parlay we can reveal: The model says we'll see the Over (49.5) hits in New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It is one of the highest Week 3 NFL totals on the board, but these teams have shown their offensive prowess through two weeks. The Saints have scored 47 and 44 points in their two games thus far, as running back Alvin Kamara has already found the end zone five times.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have averaged 27.5 points per game and have shown the ability to put up big numbers with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. The model is projecting that these teams clear 50 as the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL over/under parlay picks to make here.

Week 3 NFL totals, spreads, schedule

Sunday, Sept. 22



Giants at Browns (-6.5, 39.5)

Bears at Colts (-1, 43.5)

Texans at Vikings (+2, 46)

Eagles at Saints (-2.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5, 36)

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5, 41)

Packers at Titans (-2.5, 38)

Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5)

Lions at Cardinals (+3, 51.5)

Ravens at Cowboys (+1, 48)

49ers at Rams (+6.5, 43.5)

Chiefs at Falcons (+3, 46.5)



Monday, Sept. 23



Jaguars at Bills (-5, 45.5)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5, 47)