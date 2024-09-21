The NFL expanded to seven playoff teams in each conference in 2020, and just two of 32 teams that started the season 0-2 have made the playoffs in that format. Cincinnati achieved that feat in 2022, a feat the Bengals will need to do again this season after dropping their first two games. They wrap up the Week 3 NFL schedule with a showdown against the Commanders on Monday Night Football in what is essentially a must-win game. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds, but lost to New England as an 8.5-point home favorite in Week 1.

Baltimore is considered the best 0-2 team in the league after coming up short in its first two games. The Ravens are 1-point road favorites against the Cowboys in one of the closest Week 3 NFL spreads, so there will be plenty of Week 3 NFL score predictions going in both directions for that game. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 3 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Ravens (-1) to beat the Cowboys in Dallas, 27-24. Baltimore came up an inch short of potentially beating Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in its opener before blowing a double-digit lead against the Raiders last week. The Ravens have a loaded roster led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, who is still trying to find his footing in a new scheme.

Their special teams have been an issue thus far with a pair of crucial missed field goals from Justin Tucker along with a key shanked punt against the Raiders, but that unit is regularly among the best in the NFL. Baltimore is only going to improve as its offensive line adjusts to new personnel and Henry finds his role in the offense. Dallas gave up four touchdowns to Saints running back Alvin Kamara last week, so Cohen sees this as a bounce-back spot for the desperate Ravens. See his other Week 3 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one exact score that pays a colossal 180-1. Nailing this result is key to making winning Week 3 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 3 NFL game, and which game should you target for a jumbo-sized 180-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 3 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.