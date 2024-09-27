After dropping to 0-3, Bengals fans are likely trying to convince themselves they can finally get their first victory on Sunday against the suddenly-resurgent Carolina Panthers. Cincinnati is 7-0 straight-up and against the spread over its last seven Sunday games versus NFC teams, a stat that could influence Week 4 NFL bets on the money line and against the spread. The Bengals have increased their point total in each game this year, but have also increased their points allowed in every contest.

Coming off a 38-33 defeat, making Week 4 NFL score predictions for this matchup could be tricky with the two teams seemingly going in opposite directions. However, the last two meetings between these teams have seen one team score exactly 21 points, so that could be a starting point for NFL predictions. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 4 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Falcons (-2.5) to earn a win at home over the Saints, 23-20. The Saints' offense came back to earth in Week 3 as after 11 TDs over its first two games, it could only muster one endzone trip versus the Eagles. Meanwhile, Atlanta has held both the Eagles and Chiefs' explosive offenses to 22 points apiece, and the Falcons are allowing 20.3 PPG for the season.

Atlanta should be able to move the ball as Bijan Robinson had 123-plus scrimmage yards in both games against the Saints last season, with three total TDs. That came without much of a passing game threat for Atlanta, and Kirk Cousins owns a 13:2 TD:INT against New Orleans in his career. Add in that as the Rams DC last season, current Falcons HC Raheem Morris held the Saints to a season-low 35 rushing yards as L.A. knocked off New Orleans, and Cohen confidently backs Morris' new team to get the win over the Saints on Sunday. See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over.

