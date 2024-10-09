All three NFL rookie quarterbacks who are currently starting have winning records, and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has made plenty of progress over his first five starts. The Bears' franchise quarterback averaged 3.2 yards per pass attempt in a win over the Titans to begin the season and then threw four interceptions over the next two games, both losses. However, he's played turnover-free football the last two weeks and threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt in a win over the Panthers last Sunday.

Chicago left for London on Monday to take on the Jaguars (+2.5) on Sunday, so will the early trip overseas help them adapt in time for the early kickoff and can you trust the Bears enough to add them to your Week 6 NFL score predictions against London's de facto home team?

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL's sixth week, Cohen is high on the Lions (-3, 52.5) to beat the Cowboys, 31-26, in a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from last year. Detroit is off to a 3-1 start and has the advantage of being well-rested as they come off a bye week.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys had to grind out a win over the Steelers in a Sunday Night Football matchup that didn't end until 1 a.m. ET because of a weather delay. Dallas nearly doubled up Pittsburgh in total yards (445-225) but turned the ball over three times and only managed a 20-17 win. Cohen is expecting much tougher sledding against a Lions offense that ranks seventh in total offense and third in scoring. See his other Week 6 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL score predictions

