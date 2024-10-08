Outside of the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (5-0), will the real AFC contenders please stand up? Only one other team has a single loss, the 4-1 Houston Texans led by second year phenom, quarterback C.J. Stroud. After a thrilling 23-20 last-second victory over Buffalo, Houston holds a commanding two game lead in the AFC South Division and looks to be on their way to a second consecutive playoff appearance. Wide receiver Nico Collins leads the league with 567 yards through the air, but he is week to week with a hamstring injury, which could throw a wrench into your Week 6 NFL score predictions.

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL's sixth week, Cohen is high on the Lions (-3, 52.5) to beat the Cowboys, 31-26, in a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from last year. Detroit enters 3-1 and off a much needed bye week following a shootout win over the Seahawks in Week 4. Dallas waited out a long weather delay in Pittsburgh, stunning the Steelers in the final seconds last Sunday.

Last year, these two teams met in a relatively low-scoring game, a 20-19 controversial Dallas victory after the Cowboys stifled a Lions two-point conversion to win the game following multiple penalties. Detroit is out for revenge and must establish running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to find success against a below average Cowboys rush defense. Cohen expects Detroit to be victorious and there to be plenty of points in an enjoyable game for spectators on Sunday afternoon. See his other Week 6 football score predictions at SportsLine.

