With the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years, team spirit for the Birds is flying high across the city. The flight path extends all the way to the Mayor's office, but a show of enthusiasm on the part of Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker ended with quite the embarrassing gaffe.

During a press conference hours prior to the Eagles' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Mayor Parker recommended that residents only travel for essential purposes due to an incoming snowstorm, but did make note that essential travel included travel to and from the Eagles' divisional round game. It was then that Parker attempted to lead the crowd in an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant to show support on behalf of the city.

Only, Parker didn't spell "Eagles" correctly, and she didn't come particularly close either. What sounded out from City Hall instead was a cry of "E-L-G-S-E-S!"

While the gaffe was enormously embarrassing on the part of the mayor, it's hardly deterred the spirit of Eagles fans who have found it a great joke. The spelling "E-L-G-S-E-S" has already made it onto a kelly green T-shirt produced by Phillygoat being sold ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

As for Parker, she addressed the matter Tuesday at an event announcing the establishment of a wellness court and support center in Kensington. Parker brushed off the matter as a followup to a statement that the "status quo is not acceptable" in her administration.

"We don't promise perfection. I'm so happy I never have," Parker said, per NBC Philadelphia. "Especially after I couldn't spell Eagles right."