The Philadelphia Eagles have reached the NFC Championship game for the second time in three seasons, the first time the franchise reached the conference championship game twice in a three-season stretch since Andy Reid took the team to four straight NFC title games from 2001 to 2004. Philadelphia is one win away from going back to the Super Bowl, as quarterback Jalen Hurts is also a victory away from being the first quarterback to lose his Super Bowl debut as a starter and return to the championship game since Jim Kelly in 1991.

The Eagles have reached the conference championship game on the strength of Saquon Barkley, their offensive line, and their defense. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards this season and the Eagles rushed for 191.7 yards per game in games their starters played. The defense has allowed just 288.8 yards per game in games the starters have played (first in the NFL), 266.8 since the bye week (also first). They also have allowed 16.1 points per game since the bye week in games the starters have played, which also leads the league.

Philadelphia has won 14 of its last 15 games in getting to the NFC Championship. Reaching the conference championship is no easy task. Here's how the Eagles got to this point.

Notable acquisitions

Saquon Barkley: There isn't much that needs to be said regarding the impact Barkley had on the Eagles. A First Team All-Pro, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in his first season with the Eagles -- the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Barkley had 255 yards rushing against the Rams in the regular season and 205 yards rushing against them in the divisional round. He has five rushing touchdowns of 60+ yards, the most for any player in a season (including playoffs) in NFL history. The Eagles are in the NFC Championship game because of Barkley's greatness.

Zack Baun: The best signing of the offseason is arguably Baun, who was signed by the Eagles to a one-year, $4 million deal in March. A First Team All-Pro at linebacker, Baun was arguably the best player on the Eagles' top-ranked defense, finishing with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, and an interception in 16 games. Baun was the catalyst in the Eagles' defensive resurgence and is set for a massive payday as a free agent this offseason.

Quinyon Mitchell: The Eagles' first-round pick started at cornerback opposite Darius Slay in Week 1 and was one of the best rookies in the league, garnering All-Pro votes in his first season. Mitchell didn't have an interception, but opposing quarterbacks had just a 66.5 passer rating targeting him as the primary defender (he only allowed two passing touchdowns).

Cooper DeJean: Another high draft pick for the Eagles, DeJean missed the first few weeks of the season yet made an instant impact in the slot when he was inserted in the lineup after the bye week. The Eagles' second-round pick didn't allow a touchdown pass in coverage, as the Eagles allowed only 154.8 passing yards per game since DeJean entered the lineup.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: The Eagles brought Gardner-Johnson back on a three-year deal in free agency to solidity the safety position, and Gardner-Johnson was a playmaker on the defense with six interceptions and a 64.1 passer rating in coverage as the primary defender. The Eagles had a +17 turnover margin since the bye week thanks to Gardner-Johnson's playmaking.

Turning point

The Eagles changed their philosophy during the bye week, reducing the number of Hurts' pass attempts and relying on the run game with Barkley in order to have sustained success. Hurts averaged 33.0 attempts per game in the first four games of the season and turned the ball over seven times (four interceptions, three fumbles lost). Since the bye week, Hurts has averaged 22.2 attempts per game in games he's started and finished and has just two turnovers (interception, fumble).

The Eagles are 12-0 in the last 12 games Hurts has started and finished, giving the reins of the offense to Barkley and the offensive line. They also have the top scoring defense and total defense since the bye week, allowing 15.9 points per game and 251.5 yards per game.

Philadelphia has arguably been the best team in football since Week 5, as the identity of this team changed after the bye week.

Key win

The Eagles had to go into Baltimore and face the Ravens in Week 13, a place they never won before in M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens were one of the heavyweights in the AFC and a Super Bowl contender, meaning this would be a massive win for the Eagles with full control of the NFC East in their sights.

Philadelphia held a slim 14-12 halftime lead, and survived two missed field goals by Justin Tucker in the third quarter to preserve the lead. Barkley had a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles up 21-12, part of a day which he had 107 yards and a touchdown and the Eagles didn't turn the ball over.

The Ravens had a late touchdown with three seconds left to make the final score closer than it appeared, but this was the win that put the Eagles in position to win the NFC East and get the No. 2 seed. This victory solidified the Eagles as a Super Bowl contender.

2024 season results

Week (2024 season) Opponent Result (Record) 1 vs. Packers (Brazil) W, 34-29 (1-0) 2 vs. Falcons L, 22-21 (1-1) 3 at Saints W, 15-12 (2-1) 4 at Buccaneers L, 33-16 (2-2) 5 Bye 6 vs. Browns W, 20-16 (3-2) 7 at Giants W, 28-3 (4-2) 8 at Bengals W, 37-17 (5-2) 9 vs. Jaguars W, 28-23 (6-2) 10 at Cowboys W, 34-6 (7-2) 11 vs. Commanders W, 26-18 (8-2) 12 at Rams W, 37-20 (9-2) 13 at Ravens W, 24-19 (10-2) 14 vs. Panthers W, 22-16 (11-2) 15 vs. Steelers W, 27-13 (12-2) 16 at Commanders L, 36-33 (12-3) 17 vs. Cowboys W, 41-7 (13-3) 18 vs. Giants W, 20-13 (14-3) NFC wild card vs. Packers W, 22-10 NFC divisional round vs. Rams W, 28-22 NFC Championship vs. Commanders ?

The Commanders were the only team to beat the Eagles since their bye week, but Hurts was injured in the first quarter of that game and didn't return. Hurts is expected to be on the field for this one, even though he'll be bothered by a knee injury.

This is the first NFC Championship game between two NFC East teams since 1986.