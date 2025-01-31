Shedeur Sanders didn't take the field at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The star 2025 NFL Draft prospect did, however, drop a hint about his future on the AT&T Stadium turf, telling NFL Media on Thursday that he knows he'll be suiting up in the stadium to play "against the [Dallas] Cowboys" before long.

"Being in this stadium is definitely fun," Sanders said. "I know I'll play here very soon against the Cowboys. But ... it's definitely a dream come true, being able to be at this bowl game, watching my brothers out there, watching my teammates out there, being a part of this whole thing that's going on."

The Colorado quarterback's comments come days after he was spotted speaking with New York Giants brass, including coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, in the lead-up to Thursday's college all-star game. The Giants, who play in Dallas at least once a year, have long been linked to Sanders, given their overt pursuit of quarterback help. New York holds the No. 3 overall pick going into the 2025 draft.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the soon-to-be rookie also met with the Tennessee Titans at the East-West Shrine Bowl; Tennessee owns the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Adding to the Cowboys connections, Sanders' father, Deion, recently spoke with team owner Jerry Jones about Dallas' head coaching vacancy, which has since been filled by Brian Schottenheimer. The elder Sanders spent the prime of his illustrious NFL career playing for the Cowboys, from 1995-1999.