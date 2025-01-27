DENTON, Texas -- With the college football season finally in the books, we can now turn our attention to the all-star games, and the ol' "With the First Pick" RV made its first stop in Denton, Texas, for the 100th Shrine Bowl, which had 57 players drafted a year ago, including eight players in the top three rounds. And this year, there could be several names among the top 32 selections.

Before the RV makes its way south to Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, here are five players who helped themselves with good showings during practices this week, starting with one of the most improved players in all of college football.

Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Ohio State fans may have been fine letting Kyle McCord leave via the portal some 12 months ago, but for much of the 2024 season, they were collectively lamenting the loss; that's because his replacement, Will Howard, was finding his way while McCord was on his way to becoming the most prolific FBS quarterback on the planet.

He looked like a completely different player for the Orange, throwing with anticipation, playing on time, navigating the pocket with aplomb and, above all else, playing with confidence. He's also a better athlete than he's given credit, and his arm is bigger in person than it might appear on tape.

With Shedeur Sanders only talking to the media on Saturday after watching practice in sweats, McCord has easily been the best quarterback at the Shrine Bowl this week. In some ways, the progress he's made feels like that of Joe Burrow, who also had to leave Ohio State to make his case as a legit NFL quarterback. But McCord is also this year's Spencer Rattler -- the next tier of passers after those virtually guaranteed to go in the first round; a year ago, six players found their way into the top 12 picks before Rattler heard his name called in Round 5.

This time around, only Cam Ward and Sanders are likely first-rounders, but McCord, who was a Day 3 pick/priority free agent before the season, could end up working his way into the top 100.

Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

If Bryant was 6-foot and 195 pounds, we'd all be having very serious conversations about him as a first-rounder. And his Shrine Bowl practice sessions mirrored what he put on tape: an aggressive corner who plays more like Jalen Ramsey than the 5-foot-11 defender who weighed in at 171 pounds this week.

Ramsey isn't some haphazard comparison, either; it's the player Bryant patterns himself after -- knowing full well he's some 30 pounds lighter on the scale but plays with that same physicality.

And when you talk to Bryant, the edge with which he carries himself is abundantly clear. The first thing I said to him when I interviewed him this week was that not only did he have four interceptions last fall, but he didn't have a single drop.

"Yeah, but I had three drops the season before and I'm still mad about that."

Fair or not, comparisons to Emmanuel Forbes will be made in the coming months, but Bryant has spent much of his college career proving people wrong.

Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Here's all you need to know: Roberts, who played defensive end (though he can kick inside, too) at SMU, measured 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds at the Shrine Bowl. And when you see him in person, it's hard to wrap your brain around the idea that someone that size can move like that.

Not surprisingly, he can walk the offensive tackle into the quarterback's lap like reps on air. But he's also incredibly disruptive, whether it's an inside counter move or using his hands to win early in the rep.

At this size and with that juice, he reminds me of Keion White, who was a second-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia Tech in 2023.

Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado

Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester primarily played from the slot for Colorado while Sheppard and his 6-foot-2 frame lined up outside as a long-striding deep threat. And his abilities were on full display at the Shrine Bowl; he excelled at high-point grabs and contested catches during the season, and he flashed those same skills during practices here, too.

In addition to being a reliable downfield threat because of his size, Sheppard also has some open-field juice once he gets going.

Jackson Meeks, WR, Syracuse

The Georgia transfer had a breakout season for the Orange in 2024. Certainly, catching passes from Kyle McCord had something to do with that, but it's no accident he was targeted 122 times and racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

At Syracuse, the plan typically involved getting the ball in his hands on quick, in-breaking routes and letting him do the rest. During Shrine Bowl practices, Meeks consistently showed his ability to create separation on vertical routes, track the ball well in the air and make contested catches when the opportunity called for it.

If McCord was the clear-cut best quarterback at the Shrine Bowl, Meeks is making his case as the No. 1 wide receiver.

Honorable Mention: Thomas Perry, IOL, Middlebury

Sometimes, when players from lower levels of football get invited to college all-star games, it's clear they're outmatched, overwhelmed or both. And it makes sense, right? You've played for three or four years against guys whose professional futures are more likely to be in accounting or law than in the NFL.

So, it only stands to reason that it might take a period of adjustment to blocking, say, Elijah Roberts. But Perry, who played at Division III Middlebury College, very much looked like he belonged at the Shrine Bowl. He showed improvement throughout the week -- which is exactly what you want to see from small-school players.

At 6-foot-3, 311 pounds and with sub-32-inch arms, his NFL future is likely at center, but Perry plays with good leverage and did a good job identifying and handling stunts.

There's still a ways to go, but it was fun to see him battle against players from Division I programs and look like he belonged.

For more on Perry's performance, my colleague, Emory Hunt, broke down how every small-college prospect performed during Shrine Bowl practices, which you can read below:

