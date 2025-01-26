FRISCO, Texas -- The top of many NFL drafts typically involves a battle between a couple quarterbacks for the title of their respective class' QB1 as the first player to be drafted at the game's most valuable position.

That's no different in 2025 with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a duo that is actually training together in the Dallas area this offseason. Sanders showed up to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas to meet with NFL teams and the media, and at his availability on Saturday, he made the case to be the first quarterback selected on April 24.

Sanders' 2025 draft QB1 argument, what he brings to the table

Sanders message to NFL teams when he meets with them is simple when asked what he brings to the table: "A lot of wins."

"It's not what I think, it's what I know I could bring," Sanders said. "It's just [about teams] understanding my personality and being able to see it. They see media, they see cameras, they see everything. Not everyone has the best and greatest intentions to represent me well .... I like that I'm able to get in the forefront of everything, and they're able to understand me and ask me whatever question they want. I'm not ducking. I ain't hiding. I'm right here alive in the flesh, able to answer whatever questions."

He exudes confidence, which makes sense given his father is Deion Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback and his Colorado head coach, giving him the "cheat code" about how to operate throughout the draft process. Sanders credited Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for what he's learned about NFL terminology and preparation. Shurmur has four seasons of experience as NFL head coach with the Cleveland Browns (2011-2012) and the New York Giants (2018-2019) plus nine seasons of experience as NFL OC with the Rams (2009-2010), Eagles (2013-2015), Vikings (2016-2017) and Broncos (2020-2021).

"Dad went through the process himself, and he was the best to do it," Sanders said of navigating his football journey from high school to college and NIL to the NFL Draft. "So getting guidance and his knowledge of everything is almost like a cheat code. I'm just thankful that he was able to be there for me."

His 64 passing touchdowns with the Buffalos since 2023 are tied with Ward for the second-most in college football, trailing only Texas State quarterback Jordan McCloud's 65 in that span. After setting Colorado's single-season records in completion percentage (74.0%), passing yards (37) and passing touchdowns (4,134) in 2024, he earned the following accolades: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top upperclassman QB), Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 honors. He also referred to himself as "the best quarterback in the country" on Saturday.

"Yeah, we're friends. We're friends. It's always a friendly competition," Sanders said of training with Ward this offseason. "A lot of people in the media try to always put us against each other, but we're family and we're friends at the end of the day before all this stuff happens."

So what elevates him above Ward, and makes him the QB1 of this draft class, in his mind? His decision-making, something he flashed with an FBS-best 74% completion percentage. However, his decision-making in terms of getting the ball out will certainly be something Sanders is asked about and elevated on by teams since he had one of the longest average time to throw averages and highest sacks taken totals in all of college football.

"You got to cut on the tape," Sanders said when asked why he should be the first quarterback drafted. "I know I'm worthy of doing everything I put my mind to, so I'm always worthy of doing whatever ... Decision-making, that's the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback. That's what my skill set is, decision-making. I don't let anything alter my mind and let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind. Decision-making at the quarterback position from my skillset is what I like to do, sit in the pocket and throw it. That's the best attribute."

Shedeur Sanders Colorado Career, FBS Ranks 2023* 2024** Comp Pct 69.3% (8th) 74% (1st) Pass Yards 3,230 (25th) 4,134 (4th) Pass Yards/Attempt 7.5 (50th) 8.7 (11th) Pass TD 27 (T-13th) 37 (2nd) Passer Efficiency Rating 151.7 (25th) 168.2 (5th) Under Pressure Rate 37% (17th-most) 36.1% (22nd-most in FBS) Times Sacked 49 (T-2nd-most) 40 (T-3rd-most in FBS) Sack Pct 10.2% (9th-highest) 7.7% (28th-highest) Average Time To Throw 2.69 seconds (33rd-highest) 2.83 seconds (15th-highest)



* Out of 110 qualified FBS QBs in 2023

** Out of 119 qualified FBS QBs in 2024

"It'll be very exciting. I know we're going to put up a lot wins," Sanders said of his NFL future. "That's the biggest thing, it's not the stats, not anything else. It's the wins that matter. I experienced that my junior year at Colorado, that stats don't really matter [when we went 4-8]. We have to make sure get completions, take less sacks and win a lot of games. So that's what's important to me.... I just know I'm going to change a franchise and be happy to be the leader of a team."

NFL Scouting Combine or Pro Day up next?

So when will Sanders throw, the NFL Scouting Combine or Colorado's Pro Day? That's still up in the air.

"I'm not sure," Sanders said asked if he would be throwing at the combine or Colorado's Pro Day during the draft process. "It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times."