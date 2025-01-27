Tom Brady and Shedeur Sanders go way back, having established a football relationship since Sanders' days as a high school quarterback.

And with Brady seemingly very much involved in the decision-making process for the Raiders now that he's a minority owner, let's assume the legendary quarterback makes sure his team can draft the Colorado quarterback in April.

Las Vegas has the No. 6 overall pick -- so there are no guarantees Sanders is wearing Silver and Black in September. If the Raiders trade up to No. 1 overall, that can, of course, happen.

In this mock, Brady and Co. -- which now includes general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll -- make a deal with the Tennessee Titans and promptly select Sanders to be the club's next quarterback. It'd fill a need. Sanders is reasonably pro-ready from a full-field read perspective.

And if you hit on the quarterback, no one ever remembers, or cares, what you sent in a draft-day trade to get him.

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.