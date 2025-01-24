The college football season concluded with Ohio State crowned champions, and now the 2025 NFL Draft is around the corner. One of the next opportunities for talent evaluators to familiarize themselves with the prospects eligible for this year's draft is at the Shrine Bowl, which kicks off over the weekend.

Here is how to watch and some of the top prospects who will participate in this year's college all-star event:

All times ET

Shrine Bowl where to watch



Date: Thursday, Jan. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 30 | 8 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo

Shrine Bowl practice schedule

Saturday, Jan. 25 (East Team: 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.; West Team: 10 to 11:30 a.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 26 (East Team: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; West Team: 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.)

Monday, Jan. 27 (East Team: 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.; West Team: 10 to 11:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 28 (East Team: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; West Team: 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.)

Shrine Bowl top prospects

Prospect ranking: No. 9 (No. 2 QB)

Sanders enters the event as one of the most scrutinized prospects in America. There is a lot of pressure being Deion Sanders' son playing the most important position on the field. The quarterback has shown that he is capable of handling the spotlight and uplifting his team in big moments. He has thrown for 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns with no more than 10 interceptions in each of the past four seasons. The belief is that he will be one of the first quarterbacks to hear his name called in April's draft.

Sanders' older brother, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, is also participating in the event.

Prospect ranking: No. 19 (No. 2 CB)

Revel had a lot of buzz around his name coming into the season, but an injury ended that prematurely. Revel is incredibly long at 6-foot-3, and he recorded two interceptions in the Pirates' first three games. He will not be able to take part of physical activities as a result of that injury, but Revel has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of April's draft.

Prospect ranking: No. 24 (No. 3 DL)

At 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, Grant profiles as a traditional nose tackle who will stuff two gaps in the run game and constrict the amount of space teams have to work with on offense. He will not offer much in terms of a pass rush, but his athleticism is good relative to his size.

Prospect ranking: No. 65 (No. 13 DL)

West lacks ideal length but is always moving. He has good mass to get on the hips of blockers and force his way into the backfield. The Kent State transfer has heavy hands and does a good job deconstructing blocks, but lacks the ideal length.

Prospect ranking: No. 104 (No. 17 DL)

Pegeus is a sawed-off ball of energy. Despite being 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, he will occasionally line up on the end for the Razorbacks. In 2024, he recorded 3.5 sacks. The Mississippi native has a wide array of pass-rush moves. He signed with Auburn out of high school and began his collegiate career as a tight end. A transition to the defensive side of the ball did not occur until the spring of 2021.

Prospect ranking: No. 106 (No. 5 QB)

A lot of the blame for how the 2023 season concluded at Ohio State was laid at the feet of McCord, and that resulted in a uber-motivated quarterback in Fran Brown's first season as head coach of the Orange. McCord showed great leadership en route to throwing for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Prospect ranking: No. 146 (No. 25 DL)

Baron began his career at Tennessee, transferred to Ole Miss, committed to Louisville as a transfer, then landed at Miami. Although his journey featured multiple stops, he had the sixth-highest pressure rate (20.3%) in college football among players with at least 150 pass rush snaps last season, according to TruMedia. Baron compiled 11.5 total sacks over the past two seasons.

Prospect ranking: No. 150 (No. 23 CB)

A few years ago, Villanova produced a lightly discussed cornerback prospect by the name of Christian Benford, who has been solid for the Bills. Waxter has good length and great production having allowed just 157 yards and one touchdown this season, according to TruMedia.

Prospect ranking: No. 183 (No. 10 IOL)

Wehr played right tackle last season for the Bobcats, but his limited athleticism necessitated a move inside. He played guard this past season but could even play center. A player with that level of positional versatility is valuable to teams looking to fill out a limited number of roster spots in the fall. Wehr has really good technique and does a good job moving his hands and feet when engaged.

The full Shrine Bowl roster can be found here.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.