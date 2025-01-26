There are a number of strategic plans that can be devised and executed in the NFL Draft. A year ago, the Rams had the idea to pair Florida State defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to compensate for the singular loss felt from Aaron Donald's retirement. The plan delivered optimal results as the franchise advanced to the postseason as the NFC West representative.
There have been other plans that were far less fruitful.
The reality is that there are so many variables to consider; namely whose voice holds the most weight in each organization. In the case of Indianapolis, it is general manager Chris Ballard, who has always been prone to selecting some of the prospects with the best testing results each year. The recent hire of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel came with reports that Vrabel would have final say over personnel decisions. As a coach with a defensive background, would he funnel assets into the defensive side of the ball?
And even after gaining an understanding of how each team comes to a decision, there is always the possibility that the owner overrules everyone else. There was the well-traveled report that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam factored in the opinion of a homeless man before making the decision to draft Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.
In the next four months leading up to the draft, we will be factoring who is making the picks once it is learned who will be filling each of the remaining head coaching vacancies.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Tennessee is almost certainly making a change at quarterback this offseason. The options in free agency are limited, so the Titans may not have a choice but to draft a quarterback even if their preference would be to add a veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Cleveland is not going to force its position at quarterback, so if the Browns do not feel Shedeur Sanders is the best option for them, then they will go in another direction. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter would be in consideration for the best non-quarterback prospects. In this case, Cleveland takes Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
New England's objective should be surrounding Drake Maye with the talent necessary for him to be successful. Does that have to begin at No. 2 overall? Probably not, but the options are limited at wide receiver unless the Patriots spend big on Tee Higgins in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need as a new head coach is embraced. A front with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead and Graham would be formidable.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Las Vegas is not going to fix its offensive woes at No. 6 overall, so there is no need to force a selection. Instead, the Raiders address the defensive side of the ball by plugging Abdul Carter in opposite Maxx Crosby.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Will Campbell replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Now that Carolina's offense is back on the right track, the organization can turn its focus back to the defense, which has seen its resources depleted over the past calendar year. With the No. 8 overall selection, the Panthers redistribute some of those assets back to the defense with the selection of Mykel Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
New Orleans traded away Marshon Lattimore at the deadline, so the Saints identify and draft his replacement at No. 9 overall. Will Johnson has the potential to be the best cornerback from this draft class based on what he has shown when fully healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Detroit has done a lot of fun stuff on offense with really talented players like Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and others. Those accomplishments were made possible by having one of the best offensive lines in the game. Chicago, now under the direction of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, should seek to improve its offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
The interior defensive line has fallen off in recent years and an injury to Javon Hargrave exacerbated those issues. Shemar Stewart will hopefully reinvigorate that unit and give it some life alongside Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Brandin Cooks can no longer provide that consistent, complementary skill set to CeeDee Lamb, who has pleaded for help. Luther Burden III is a thickly built receiver skilled in making defenders miss in open space.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Center Aaron Brewer did a good job in place of Connor Williams this season, but there is room for improvement out of the guard spots. Tyler Booker can provide stability for that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
One would assume the Anthony Richardson experiment will continue into next season, so one way to support him would be to bring in a more threatening pass-catching element at the tight end position. Tyler Warren is a versatile prospect who can be moved around the formation.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Atlanta simply needs to continue adding talent on defense. The Falcons have failed to generate much of a pass rush and Jalon Walker would help them do that although in an unorthodox manner.
Round 1 - Pick 16
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Arizona had a bottom 10 pressure rate in the league this season, according to TruMedia; and that figure is propped up heavily by a game against the Bears. James Pearce Jr. has great first-step quickness and is explosive off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Offensive guard, cornerback, edge rusher and defensive tackle are the main points of consideration unless Tee Higgins departs in free agency. The addition of Walter Nolen should elevate the level of pressure created by the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald gets his leader of the secondary with the selection of Malaki Starks, who brings a healthy combination of keen awareness and athleticism to the football field.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Tampa Bay made it back to the playoffs but fell short of its ultimate goal to win the Super Bowl. During that run, the safeties were unable to stay healthy. Nick Emmanwori fills out the secondary opposite Antoine Winfield Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Denver has been a popular landing spot for Ashton Jeanty, who is as talented a pass catcher as he is a runner. There have already been reports that the team will move on from Javonte Williams this offseason, which creates a void in the running back room. Sean Payton had Alvin Kamara in New Orleans and now can create a similar dynamic in the Rocky Mountains.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh if Pickens is still around. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Jim Harbaugh tabs a Michigan man to be the face of the position in Los Angeles. Quentin Johnston performed better than expected this season and Ladd McConkey was phenomenal. Colston Loveland gives them another reliable outlet as well as a player capable of contributing in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Benjamin Morrison is regarded as one of the best at his position in this draft class, but he is coming off a major injury. His medical evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine will ultimately determine where teams are comfortable picking him.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
To this point in the head coaching cycle, the Vikings have been able to avoid losing defensive coordinator Brian Flores. They give him a stout piece in the middle of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The run on defensive tackles continues with Houston's pick. Head coach DeMeco Ryans comes from a situation in San Francisco that heavily invested in the defensive line. By continuing to build out the defensive front, there should be more one-on-one opportunities for the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Similar to the conversation with Benjamin Morrison, the integrity of Josh Simmons' knee at his combine medical evaluation will be important. His limited tape, before he got injured, may be the best among all left tackle prospects in this class. He would be taken much earlier if he continued to play at such a high level.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Ronnie Stanley is tentatively scheduled to hit free agency this month. For the sake of conversation, let's say that he does not return; perhaps that is a result of signing elsewhere or even retirement. The Ravens would have to go in another direction as they do here with the selection of Oregon's Josh Conerly, who was playing at his best late in the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Perhaps this is an instance of being a prisoner in the moment, but Nic Scourton is good value at this stage of the first round and the franchise really struggled with depth as a result of injuries. The Lions will not be in that position next year with Za'Darius Smith, Josh Paschal, Aidan Hutchinson and now Scourton.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The goal is continue building out the offensive line in Washington. The objective is to get the five best linemen on the field and Donovan Jackson has shown the versatility to play both guard and tackle during Ohio State's College Football Playoff championship run.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Kenneth Grant is a good complement to Ed Oliver on the interior. He should upgrade the run defense as Buffalo positions itself for yet another deep playoff run.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Philadelphia's unorthodox solution to filling the offensive guard position this year entailed plugging in former first-round left tackle Mekhi Becton. The Eagles have progressively gotten better but drafting Jonah Savaiinaea, who has played both right tackle and guard, is right in the Eagles' wheelhouse.
Round 1 - Pick 32
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Shavon Revel Jr. may have been taken higher had it not been for his injury. He has the length that Kansas City covets and few franchises can afford to bring Revel back at his own pace the way the Chiefs can. Patrick Mahomes will keep that team's postseason hopes alive long enough for Revel to make his long-anticipated debut.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.