Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee is almost certainly making a change at quarterback this offseason. The options in free agency are limited, so the Titans may not have a choice but to draft a quarterback even if their preference would be to add a veteran.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Cleveland is not going to force its position at quarterback, so if the Browns do not feel Shedeur Sanders is the best option for them, then they will go in another direction. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter would be in consideration for the best non-quarterback prospects. In this case, Cleveland takes Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 New England's objective should be surrounding Drake Maye with the talent necessary for him to be successful. Does that have to begin at No. 2 overall? Probably not, but the options are limited at wide receiver unless the Patriots spend big on Tee Higgins in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need as a new head coach is embraced. A front with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Arik Armstead and Graham would be formidable.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Las Vegas is not going to fix its offensive woes at No. 6 overall, so there is no need to force a selection. Instead, the Raiders address the defensive side of the ball by plugging Abdul Carter in opposite Maxx Crosby.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Will Campbell replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Now that Carolina's offense is back on the right track, the organization can turn its focus back to the defense, which has seen its resources depleted over the past calendar year. With the No. 8 overall selection, the Panthers redistribute some of those assets back to the defense with the selection of Mykel Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans traded away Marshon Lattimore at the deadline, so the Saints identify and draft his replacement at No. 9 overall. Will Johnson has the potential to be the best cornerback from this draft class based on what he has shown when fully healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit has done a lot of fun stuff on offense with really talented players like Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and others. Those accomplishments were made possible by having one of the best offensive lines in the game. Chicago, now under the direction of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, should seek to improve its offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The interior defensive line has fallen off in recent years and an injury to Javon Hargrave exacerbated those issues. Shemar Stewart will hopefully reinvigorate that unit and give it some life alongside Nick Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Brandin Cooks can no longer provide that consistent, complementary skill set to CeeDee Lamb, who has pleaded for help. Luther Burden III is a thickly built receiver skilled in making defenders miss in open space.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Center Aaron Brewer did a good job in place of Connor Williams this season, but there is room for improvement out of the guard spots. Tyler Booker can provide stability for that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 One would assume the Anthony Richardson experiment will continue into next season, so one way to support him would be to bring in a more threatening pass-catching element at the tight end position. Tyler Warren is a versatile prospect who can be moved around the formation.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th Atlanta simply needs to continue adding talent on defense. The Falcons have failed to generate much of a pass rush and Jalon Walker would help them do that although in an unorthodox manner.

Round 1 - Pick 16 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona had a bottom 10 pressure rate in the league this season, according to TruMedia; and that figure is propped up heavily by a game against the Bears. James Pearce Jr. has great first-step quickness and is explosive off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive guard, cornerback, edge rusher and defensive tackle are the main points of consideration unless Tee Higgins departs in free agency. The addition of Walter Nolen should elevate the level of pressure created by the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald gets his leader of the secondary with the selection of Malaki Starks, who brings a healthy combination of keen awareness and athleticism to the football field.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay made it back to the playoffs but fell short of its ultimate goal to win the Super Bowl. During that run, the safeties were unable to stay healthy. Nick Emmanwori fills out the secondary opposite Antoine Winfield Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Denver has been a popular landing spot for Ashton Jeanty, who is as talented a pass catcher as he is a runner. There have already been reports that the team will move on from Javonte Williams this offseason, which creates a void in the running back room. Sean Payton had Alvin Kamara in New Orleans and now can create a similar dynamic in the Rocky Mountains.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh if Pickens is still around. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Jim Harbaugh tabs a Michigan man to be the face of the position in Los Angeles. Quentin Johnston performed better than expected this season and Ladd McConkey was phenomenal. Colston Loveland gives them another reliable outlet as well as a player capable of contributing in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 6th Benjamin Morrison is regarded as one of the best at his position in this draft class, but he is coming off a major injury. His medical evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine will ultimately determine where teams are comfortable picking him.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 8th To this point in the head coaching cycle, the Vikings have been able to avoid losing defensive coordinator Brian Flores. They give him a stout piece in the middle of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th The run on defensive tackles continues with Houston's pick. Head coach DeMeco Ryans comes from a situation in San Francisco that heavily invested in the defensive line. By continuing to build out the defensive front, there should be more one-on-one opportunities for the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Similar to the conversation with Benjamin Morrison, the integrity of Josh Simmons' knee at his combine medical evaluation will be important. His limited tape, before he got injured, may be the best among all left tackle prospects in this class. He would be taken much earlier if he continued to play at such a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Ronnie Stanley is tentatively scheduled to hit free agency this month. For the sake of conversation, let's say that he does not return; perhaps that is a result of signing elsewhere or even retirement. The Ravens would have to go in another direction as they do here with the selection of Oregon's Josh Conerly, who was playing at his best late in the season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Perhaps this is an instance of being a prisoner in the moment, but Nic Scourton is good value at this stage of the first round and the franchise really struggled with depth as a result of injuries. The Lions will not be in that position next year with Za'Darius Smith, Josh Paschal, Aidan Hutchinson and now Scourton.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd The goal is continue building out the offensive line in Washington. The objective is to get the five best linemen on the field and Donovan Jackson has shown the versatility to play both guard and tackle during Ohio State's College Football Playoff championship run.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant is a good complement to Ed Oliver on the interior. He should upgrade the run defense as Buffalo positions itself for yet another deep playoff run.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 8th Philadelphia's unorthodox solution to filling the offensive guard position this year entailed plugging in former first-round left tackle Mekhi Becton. The Eagles have progressively gotten better but drafting Jonah Savaiinaea, who has played both right tackle and guard, is right in the Eagles' wheelhouse.