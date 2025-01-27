One of the premier postseason all-star games on the NFL Draft circuit is the East-West Shrine Bowl. For the last two years, it has been in the DFW metroplex area, last year at The Star in Frisco and this season on the beautiful campus of the University of North Texas.

As is the case with virtually all all-star events, scouts, coaches and some general managers attend the intense practices during the week -- and also the actual game -- trying to find the right collection of talent and culture to fit their respective football teams. Games like this are a great opportunity for prospects to show and prove they belong, hoping ultimately to earn an opportunity to play at the next level.

What's also important during these high-energy practices is for the players who hail from small schools (FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA) to really elevate their level of play, displaying that what they've shown on film throughout their collegiate careers is actually real and not just a product of the level of competition. You can legitimately make a case that these events are even more vital for small-college prospects and their chances to leave a significant impression on scouts. For some, it may be the first time they get a chance to play against upper-level.

This year's Shrine Bowl roster has 12 small-college position players and one long snapper. Let's take a look at how those position players fared this week in Texas ahead of the all-star game on Thursday night.

East Team

QB Cam Miller

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds School: North Dakota State

It was awesome to see Miller get out there and compete this week, especially considering he was coming off a 16-game national championship season just down the road in Frisco. It was more of the same for the former Bison signal-caller, as he's had impressive practices. He was crisp and didn't have to shake off much rust as did his quarterback counterparts. Miller's passing has taken a significant step forward this season, and he was able to continue to build on that resume this week in Denton.

WR Efton Chism III

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 195 pounds

195 pounds School: Eastern Washington

Chism is one tough receiver. With each rep, you saw his confidence and competitiveness grow. By Day 2, he was playing on a whole other level and drawing praise from many folks in attendance. He's got good body control and change of direction with his route running and showed an ability to track the ball.

IOL Thomas Perry

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 311 pounds

311 pounds School: Middlebury

As the lone Division III player in the game, it took a day for Perry to really get acclimated to the consistency of the athleticism, power and talent he saw on a down-to-down basis. After the first day of practice, he was able to more than hold his own, operating well in the combo blocking drill and in 1-on-1 opportunities. Also, it looks like center may be where he projects best as a pro, as he really excelled there during practice.

IOL Aiden Williams

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 314 pounds

314 pounds School: Minnesota-Duluth

What really stood out to me about Williams this week was how his play strength matched up extremely well. A couple of times during 1-on-1s, defenders tried to execute a bull rush but to no avail. Williams looked the part and played the part this week.

OL Gareth Warren

Height: 6-foot-5

6-foot-5 Weight: 330 pounds

330 pounds School: Lindenwood

Warren definitely looked the part of a next-level offensive lineman. He is a very large individual who didn't look out of place on the outside. Now, whether or not he plays on the left or right side is going to be what gets discussed. But from what I observed this week, he's more than capable of remaining at tackle in the pros.

EDGE Elijah Ponder

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 257 pounds

257 pounds School: Cal Poly

Ponder was a call-up from the Hula Bowl after a solid week and packed his heavy hands with him from that all-star event into this one. He's built more like an SAM backer, but with that being the case, he had to show an ability to set a physical edge. He was able to do just that.

S Mike Smith Jr.

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 213 pounds

213 pounds School: Eastern Kentucky

During team periods, I noticed how well Smith was able to quickly diagnose and close on both the receiver and ball-carrier. It's that see-it-go-get-it type of instinct you want to see from the position. In a split safety look, Smith showed patience on the hash and didn't waste time getting out of his break. Impressive acceleration.

CB Isas Waxter

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 212 pounds

212 pounds School: Villanova

Waxter is a big corner who didn't shy away from playing the physical game against his receiving counterparts from the FCS. Physically he checked the boxes, showing impressive man coverage skills. What impressed me the most was how fluid his hips were in transition, allowing himself to stay in the fight versus the receiver.

DB Tyron Herring

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 207 pounds

207 pounds School: Delaware

I love how active Herring is around the ball. He elevated his game after transferring from Dartmouth to Delaware and elevated it again this week playing against upper-level competition. He's a classic safety who has the size to match up versus bigger receivers and tight ends, which he showed throughout the week.

West Team

TE Carter Runyon

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds School: Towson

Having called one of Runyon's games this season versus Monmouth, I was very familiar with his ability as a player. This week he showed he's more well-rounded than maybe expected, as he was excellent on both ends of offense. Blocking in the run game, he showed his core strength and technique. And as a receiver, he showed the ability to work himself open against zone coverage in the underneath passing game.

IOL Marcus Wehr

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 298 pounds

298 pounds School: Montana State

Wehr, just like Cam Miller, finished his collegiate career down the street in Frisco in the national championship game. He had himself a strong week. I thought during the 1-on-1 drills is where he truly excelled. Despite being an undersized interior lineman, he showed the requisite hand usage and core strength to stonewall defenders while playing center. This week gave scouts a clearer picture of where he projects as a pro.

LB Aaron Smith

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 226 pounds

226 pounds School: South Carolina State

Smith showed impressive sideline-to-sideline fluidity this week. Arguably the top HBCU prospect in the class, Smith was able check the requisite athleticism box while also showing why he was one of the more feared backers in the FCS. I thought he really closed on the ball rather well in the run game.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.