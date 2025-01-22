When the NFL regular season comes to a close, it sends the head-coaching carousel into high gear. The 2025 cycle is in full swing and began with six openings across the NFL.

Three of those have since been filled, with the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel after moving on from Jerod Mayo after one season, and the Bears landing Ben Johnson after getting rid of Matt Eberflus midseason.

Most recently, the New York Jets are hiring Lions DC Aaron Glenn to replace the fired Robert Saleh.

As these teams tap their next leader, let this be your one-stop shop for that madness that is the NFL head-coaching carousel. Below, you can find our tracker of who is out and who is in across all openings.

Here's a look at which jobs have been filled:

NFL hirings and firings