When the NFL regular season comes to a close, it sends the head-coaching carousel into high gear. The 2025 cycle is in full swing and began with six openings across the NFL.
Three of those have since been filled, with the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel after moving on from Jerod Mayo after one season, and the Bears landing Ben Johnson after getting rid of Matt Eberflus midseason.
Most recently, the New York Jets are hiring Lions DC Aaron Glenn to replace the fired Robert Saleh.
As these teams tap their next leader, let this be your one-stop shop for that madness that is the NFL head-coaching carousel. Below, you can find our tracker of who is out and who is in across all openings.
Here's a look at which jobs have been filled:
NFL hirings and firings
|TEAM
|OUT
|IN
|ANALYSIS
New England Patriots
Jerod Mayo
Mike Vrabel
Vrabel and the Patriots are quite familiar with one another, with the former linebacker winning three Super Bowls with the franchise. He was looked at as the favorite immediately after the firing of Mayo, so this result isn't totally surprising. The former NFL Coach of the Year is expected to bring a buttoned-up operation to New England and has been regarded as one of the top in-game managers in the league dating back to his days as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
Matt Eberflus
The Bears got their quarterback of the future when they selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. Now, they have the man to steer the next few years of his career. Johnson made a name for himself by putting his players in position to succeed, and the Bears desperately need for him to do exactly that with Williams, who had an up-and-down rookie year.
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mike McCarthy
|TBA
|Analysis to come.
Robert Saleh
Aaron Glenn
The Jets are bringing back a former franchise star in Glenn, who has risen up the coaching ranks since his playing days ended. Glenn comes over from the Lions, where he led them from 26th in points per possession to eighth in one season, despite having six defensive starters on injured reserve. Glenn was drafted by the Jets in 1994 and made two of his three Pro Bowls with the team.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Doug Pederson
|TBA
|Analysis to come.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Antonio Pierce
|TBA
|Analysis to come.
|New Orleans Saints
|Dennis Allen
|TBA
|Analysis to come.