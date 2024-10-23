Let's talk about receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. No, it doesn't seemingly feature a Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers or Drake London type. But just because it doesn't feel like there's a classic, slam-dunk, instant WR1 in the class does not mean it's absolutely brutal.

And the position has never been more valuable than in the modern day -- although there is seemingly a surplus of quality wideouts across the NFL landscape.

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri's Luther Burden III, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Texas' Isaiah Bond feel like the top of the crop. Oh, and then there's Colorado's Travis Hunter, who just might be the best of the bunch with the highest upside.

Similar to the quarterback position, there's typically a receiver or two who ascends boards during the pre-draft process -- a huge combine typically sparks this -- and ultimately lands in the first round. In this mock, I've pegged two of those possibilities, and one lands with the suddenly WR-needy Buccaneers. Even if Chris Godwin returns to 100% health from his second major NFL injury, he's hitting free agency in March, so Tampa Bay may have been set to look for an heir apparent to one of their superstars in the first place.

This mock features a grand total of eight (!) wideouts in Round 1. This position isn't going out of style anytime soon.

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.

