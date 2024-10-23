luther-burden-iii.jpg
Getty Images

Let's talk about receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. No, it doesn't seemingly feature a Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers or Drake London type. But just because it doesn't feel like there's a classic, slam-dunk, instant WR1 in the class does not mean it's absolutely brutal. 

And the position has never been more valuable than in the modern day -- although there is seemingly a surplus of quality wideouts across the NFL landscape. 

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri's Luther Burden III, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Texas' Isaiah Bond feel like the top of the crop. Oh, and then there's Colorado's Travis Hunter, who just might be the best of the bunch with the highest upside. 

Similar to the quarterback position, there's typically a receiver or two who ascends boards during the pre-draft process -- a huge combine typically sparks this -- and ultimately lands in the first round. In this mock, I've pegged two of those possibilities, and one lands with the suddenly WR-needy Buccaneers. Even if Chris Godwin returns to 100% health from his second major NFL injury, he's hitting free agency in March, so Tampa Bay may have been set to look for an heir apparent to one of their superstars in the first place.

This mock features a grand total of eight (!) wideouts in Round 1. This position isn't going out of style anytime soon. 

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. To check out the betting odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, head on over to BetMGM.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
51
REYDS
604
YDS/REC
11.8
TDS
6
While Hunter hasn't been sensational of late, his sensational traits haven't subsided at all. The Patriots get a supreme talent with the ability to play both ways.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
2538
RUYDS
190
INTS
5
TDS
27
At this point, I'll be shocked if Bryce Young starts again for the Panthers -- minus an injury to Andy Dalton forcing him back on the field -- and general manager Dan Morgan will want to pick his guy at the quarterback position next April. Ward doesn't have classic top-3 pick natural ability, but he's gradually improved as a passer and improviser during his long collegiate career.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
What the Browns should do and what they will do at quarterback might be two different things -- and ownership may very well have something to do with that. In this mock, they elect to pass on a reasonably weak quarterback crop and pick a lockdown box-checking outside cornerback who's looked like a top-10 selection since his freshman season at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
47
REYDS
780
YDS/REC
16.6
TDS
4
At this point, I don't think the Titans will punt on the Will Levis experiment after his second season. After all, the club's current general manager drafted him at the top of the second round in 2023. Therefore, they get Levis a young weapon at receiver who can win on the boundary in traffic and create after the catch because of his enormous frame.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Another offensive lineman in Round 1 to protect the edges for Aaron Rodgers and whomever the Jets choose to succeed the veteran passer in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints build for the future with the uber-talented but raw Williams on the edge to eventually replace Saints legend Cam Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars get a serious three-down pocket pusher in Graham who will have a ripple effect on Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker on the edges.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
2268
RUYDS
-19
INTS
6
TDS
21
Let's get Sanders in Las Vegas. Bright lights. New-ish stadium. And most importantly, a club with a dire need to address the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
1722
RUYDS
330
INTS
6
TDS
24
Milroe has All-Pro upside, and he's slowly but surely demonstrated progression in his ability as a passer.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins pick Starks to pair with Jevon Holland to formulate a studly duo at safety for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
1483
RUYDS
319
INTS
4
TDS
23
More ultra-polished receivers for Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Umanmielen has now established himself as a high-caliber outside rusher on two SEC teams. He has first-round size and athletic skills, too.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Another hefty, multi-dimensional edge rusher for the Cardinals to start to build the pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Three-straight edge rushers with this selection. Carter can play off the ball and range to outside runs or rush the passer from a three-point stance and deliver an array of pass-rush moves. Nick Bosa needs youthful help opposite him in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
36
REYDS
344
YDS/REC
9.6
TDS
2
This is a Michigan prospect who matches with the proper value and need for the Chargers. Loveland remains the best tight end prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
1248
YDS/ATT
9.9
REYDS
39
TDS
18
Would this not be the most Jerry Jones pick ever? Jeanty looks like one of the most threatening running back prospects in a long time, and the Cowboys have a major need at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
37
REYDS
447
YDS/REC
12.1
TDS
6
This pick seems more sensible now given the injuries to Mike Evans and impending free agent Chris Godwin. Burden has looked the part of a first-round pick with a complete game for years now at Missouri.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
23
REYDS
380
YDS/REC
16.5
TDS
5
The Eagles add more weaponry for Jalen Hurts with the ascending wideout who can win in the slot or down the field on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Garrett Nussmeier QB
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
2222
RUYDS
15
INTS
6
TDS
20
The Seahawks do have Sam Howell on the roster behind Geno Smith, but that doesn't stop them from adding another talented quarterback at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Colts add a serious, NFL-ready, three-down defensive end with plus pass-rush skills to a defensive line that needs his type.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
REC
55
REYDS
834
YDS/REC
15.2
TDS
6
The Broncos need more firepower in the receiver group, especially of the young variety. Royals will be a riser during the pre-draft process. He has quality size and has demonstrated a full skill set at Utah State.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku DE
Boston College • Sr • 6'2" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
1st
This Boston College rusher is piecing together a tremendous campaign. His lack of size and length are the main reasons he wasn't picked earlier than this.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bears add another youthful outside rusher -- who has erupted for the Crimson Tide in 2024 -- to their sturdy defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Cameron Williams OL
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency, the Ravens add a young and talented -- but not totally NFL-ready -- blocker who can eventually man the left tackle spot in Baltimore (or play guard if need be).
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pearce looked like a future top-10 pick after an incredible 2023 season at Tennessee. His 2024 hasn't been as efficient, but the length, burst, flexibility and flashes of pass-rush moves are there. More outside rushing help in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. DB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
The cornerback class looks weak, but Revel -- who's currently out for the year with a knee injury -- has immense potential because of his size, suddenness and ball production. The Commanders could still use more outside cornerback talent, and Revel has CB1 potential.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kobe Hudson WR
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
10th
REC
26
REYDS
503
YDS/REC
19.3
TDS
3
Instead of waiting until Day 2, the Steelers jump at the opportunity to pick the sturdy outside receiver from Central Florida who's been a steady, three-level producer for going on three years now.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Packers add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for Rashan Gary and Co. on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Grant is a high-energy interior rusher with quality pass-protection skills -- exactly what this Texans defense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DT
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sanders has been a disruptive force on a South Carolina defensive line budding with NFL talent in 2024. Serious girth inside for the Vikings.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jayden Higgins WR
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
REC
45
REYDS
563
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
6
Higgins is a big-bodied weapon from Iowa State. The Lions could use more perimeter talent in their receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Morrison's season was cut short due to injury, which could lead to this slide. The Chiefs love their young cornerbacks but would love to add more to the secondary.