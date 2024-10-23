Let's talk about receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. No, it doesn't seemingly feature a Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers or Drake London type. But just because it doesn't feel like there's a classic, slam-dunk, instant WR1 in the class does not mean it's absolutely brutal.
And the position has never been more valuable than in the modern day -- although there is seemingly a surplus of quality wideouts across the NFL landscape.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Missouri's Luther Burden III, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Texas' Isaiah Bond feel like the top of the crop. Oh, and then there's Colorado's Travis Hunter, who just might be the best of the bunch with the highest upside.
Similar to the quarterback position, there's typically a receiver or two who ascends boards during the pre-draft process -- a huge combine typically sparks this -- and ultimately lands in the first round. In this mock, I've pegged two of those possibilities, and one lands with the suddenly WR-needy Buccaneers. Even if Chris Godwin returns to 100% health from his second major NFL injury, he's hitting free agency in March, so Tampa Bay may have been set to look for an heir apparent to one of their superstars in the first place.
This mock features a grand total of eight (!) wideouts in Round 1. This position isn't going out of style anytime soon.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. To check out the betting odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, head on over to BetMGM.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
While Hunter hasn't been sensational of late, his sensational traits haven't subsided at all. The Patriots get a supreme talent with the ability to play both ways.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
At this point, I'll be shocked if Bryce Young starts again for the Panthers -- minus an injury to Andy Dalton forcing him back on the field -- and general manager Dan Morgan will want to pick his guy at the quarterback position next April. Ward doesn't have classic top-3 pick natural ability, but he's gradually improved as a passer and improviser during his long collegiate career.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
What the Browns should do and what they will do at quarterback might be two different things -- and ownership may very well have something to do with that. In this mock, they elect to pass on a reasonably weak quarterback crop and pick a lockdown box-checking outside cornerback who's looked like a top-10 selection since his freshman season at Michigan.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
At this point, I don't think the Titans will punt on the Will Levis experiment after his second season. After all, the club's current general manager drafted him at the top of the second round in 2023. Therefore, they get Levis a young weapon at receiver who can win on the boundary in traffic and create after the catch because of his enormous frame.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Another offensive lineman in Round 1 to protect the edges for Aaron Rodgers and whomever the Jets choose to succeed the veteran passer in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Saints build for the future with the uber-talented but raw Williams on the edge to eventually replace Saints legend Cam Jordan.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Jaguars get a serious three-down pocket pusher in Graham who will have a ripple effect on Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker on the edges.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Let's get Sanders in Las Vegas. Bright lights. New-ish stadium. And most importantly, a club with a dire need to address the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Milroe has All-Pro upside, and he's slowly but surely demonstrated progression in his ability as a passer.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Dolphins pick Starks to pair with Jevon Holland to formulate a studly duo at safety for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
More ultra-polished receivers for Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen has now established himself as a high-caliber outside rusher on two SEC teams. He has first-round size and athletic skills, too.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Another hefty, multi-dimensional edge rusher for the Cardinals to start to build the pass-rushing unit.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Three-straight edge rushers with this selection. Carter can play off the ball and range to outside runs or rush the passer from a three-point stance and deliver an array of pass-rush moves. Nick Bosa needs youthful help opposite him in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
This is a Michigan prospect who matches with the proper value and need for the Chargers. Loveland remains the best tight end prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Would this not be the most Jerry Jones pick ever? Jeanty looks like one of the most threatening running back prospects in a long time, and the Cowboys have a major need at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
This pick seems more sensible now given the injuries to Mike Evans and impending free agent Chris Godwin. Burden has looked the part of a first-round pick with a complete game for years now at Missouri.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The Eagles add more weaponry for Jalen Hurts with the ascending wideout who can win in the slot or down the field on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Seahawks do have Sam Howell on the roster behind Geno Smith, but that doesn't stop them from adding another talented quarterback at the game's most vital position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Colts add a serious, NFL-ready, three-down defensive end with plus pass-rush skills to a defensive line that needs his type.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Broncos need more firepower in the receiver group, especially of the young variety. Royals will be a riser during the pre-draft process. He has quality size and has demonstrated a full skill set at Utah State.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Boston College • Sr • 6'2" / 247 lbs
This Boston College rusher is piecing together a tremendous campaign. His lack of size and length are the main reasons he wasn't picked earlier than this.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
The Bears add another youthful outside rusher -- who has erupted for the Crimson Tide in 2024 -- to their sturdy defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
With Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency, the Ravens add a young and talented -- but not totally NFL-ready -- blocker who can eventually man the left tackle spot in Baltimore (or play guard if need be).
Round 1 - Pick 25
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce looked like a future top-10 pick after an incredible 2023 season at Tennessee. His 2024 hasn't been as efficient, but the length, burst, flexibility and flashes of pass-rush moves are there. More outside rushing help in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 26
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The cornerback class looks weak, but Revel -- who's currently out for the year with a knee injury -- has immense potential because of his size, suddenness and ball production. The Commanders could still use more outside cornerback talent, and Revel has CB1 potential.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kobe Hudson WR
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Instead of waiting until Day 2, the Steelers jump at the opportunity to pick the sturdy outside receiver from Central Florida who's been a steady, three-level producer for going on three years now.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
The Packers add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for Rashan Gary and Co. on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is a high-energy interior rusher with quality pass-protection skills -- exactly what this Texans defense needs.
Round 1 - Pick 30
T.J. Sanders DT
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
Sanders has been a disruptive force on a South Carolina defensive line budding with NFL talent in 2024. Serious girth inside for the Vikings.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Higgins is a big-bodied weapon from Iowa State. The Lions could use more perimeter talent in their receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison's season was cut short due to injury, which could lead to this slide. The Chiefs love their young cornerbacks but would love to add more to the secondary.