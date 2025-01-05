Things always get kind of crazy during the final week of the NFL regular season, and this year was no different.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win over the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South, and they got it in dramatic fashion. In a game where the Bucs trailed by double digits in the second half, they ended up rallying for a 27-19 win over the Saints.

There was also plenty of drama with the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers both aiming to get the sixth seed in the NFC. The Commanders needed a win to clinch the sixth spot, and they got it by scoring a touchdown with three seconds left to beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-19.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where the playoff picture stands following the 1 p.m. games. We'll take a look at all the possible seeds and possible opponents for each team in the playoff race.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC West champion (15-1) Chiefs Seed: Clinched No. 1. The Chiefs have clinched the top seed in the AFC, which is why they're resting most of their starters on Sunday against the Broncos. Possible wild-card round opponents: BYE

2. AFC East champion (13-4) Bills Seed: Clinched No. 2. With the two-seed locked up, the Bills rested several starters on Sunday against the Patriots. Possible wild-card round opponents: Broncos, Dolphins or Bengals

3. AFC North champion (12-5) Ravens Seed: Clinched No. 3. With their win over the Browns, the Ravens clinched the AFC North, which means they'll definitely be hosting at least one home game. The Ravens will either be playing the Steelers for the third time this season or we'll be getting the fourth edition of the Harbaugh Bowl. Possible wild-card round opponents: Chargers or Steelers

4. AFC South champion (10-7) Texans Seed: Clinched No. 4 seed. The Texans will be watching closely when the Chargers and Raiders play on Sunday. If the Chargers win, that means that means Houston will be hosting L.A., but if the Chargers lose, then the Texans will host the Steelers. Possible wild-card round opponents: Chargers or Steelers

5. Wild Card 1 (10-6) Chargers Possible seeds: 5 or 6. The Chargers officially control their fate for the fifth overall seed. If they beat the Raiders on Sunday, they'll clinch the fifth seed, but if they lose, then they'll get a trip to Baltimore as the sixth seed out of the AFC. Possible wild-card round opponents: Ravens or Texans

6. Wild Card 2 (10-7) Steelers Possible seeds: 5 or 6. With their loss to the Bengals, the Steelers are staring at possibly getting the sixth seed in the AFC. If the Chargers beat the Raiders on Sunday, then Pittsburgh will get the sixth seed, but if the Chargers lose, then the Steelers will get the fifth seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Ravens or Texans

7. Wild Card 3 (9-7) Broncos Possible seed: 7 or out of the playoffs. If the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Sunday, they'll clinch the AFC's final playoff spot. If they lose, they can still get in, but only if the Bengals and Dolphins both lose or tie. Possible wild-card round opponent: Bills

STILL ALIVE

Bengals (9-8): After beating the Steelers on Saturday, two more things now have to happen for the Bengals to make the playoffs: The Broncos have to lose to the Chiefs AND the Dolphins have to lose to the Jets.

Dolphins (8-8): For the Dolphins to make the playoffs, they have to beat the Jets on Sunday AND the Broncos have to lose to the Chiefs.

Note: The Bengals and Dolphins can only get the seventh seed, which means the team that eventually earns the final wild card spot will be heading to Buffalo for the opening round of the playoffs.

AFC wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

(Teams in bold have clinched their seed)

(7) Broncos at (2) Bills

(6) Steelers at (3) Ravens

(5) Chargers at (4) Texans

Bye: (1) Chiefs

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC North leader (14-2) Lions Possible seeds: 1 or 5. The biggest game of the NFL season will take place on Sunday night between the Lions and Vikings. If the Lions win, they'll clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to the five-seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Rams, Buccaneers or BYE

2. NFC East champion (14-3) Eagles Seed: Clinched No. 2. With the two-seed locked up, the Eagles rested several starters on Sunday during their 20-13 win over the Giants. The Eagles will play Green Bay in the wild-card round, a team they beat back in Week 1. Wild-card round opponent: Packers

3. NFC West champion (10-6) Rams Possible seeds: 3 or 4. The Rams could clinch the three seed with a win, but Sean McVay has decided to bench his starters this week, which means there's a very good chance that L.A. could end up with the four seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Commanders or Lions-Vikings loser

4. NFC South Champions (10-7) Buccaneers Possible seeds: 3, 4 or out. TNot only did the Bucs clinch the NFC South with their win over the Saints, but they could still move up to the three-seed with a Rams' loss to Seattle. Possible wild-card round opponents: Commanders, Lions-Vikings loser

5. Wild Card 1 (14-2) Vikings Possible seeds: 1 or 5. The Vikings will be facing the Lions and we already mentioned the stakes, but we'll mention them again: If the Vikings win, they'll clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to the five-seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Buccaneers, Rams or BYE 6. Wild Card 2 (12-5) Commanders Seed: Clinched No. 6. The Commanders needed a win to clinch the sixth seed, and they got it win Marcus Mariota hit Terry McLaurin on a 5-yard touchdown with just three seconds left to play to give Washington a 23-19 win. The Commanders will now have to wait to see who they're playing in the wild-card round. Possible wild-card round opponents: Buccaneers or Rams 7. Wild Card 3 (11-6) Packers Seed: Clinched No. 7. The Packers lost a dramatic 24-22 game to the Bears on a last-second field goal, but in the end, the loss didn't matter. Even if they had won, the Packers would still have been the seventh seed due to Washington's win over Dallas. Wild-card round opponent: Eagles

ELIMINATED

Falcons (8-9): For the Falcons to have any chance at winning the NFC South, they had to win and they needed the Buccaneers to lose, but neither of those things happened. The Falcons ended up losing to the Panthers, 44-38, in overtime in a game that ended after the Bucs had already beaten the Saints to clinch the division.

NFC wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

(Teams in bold have clinched their seed)

(7) Packers at (2) Eagles

(6) Commanders at (3) Rams

(5) Vikings at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: (1) Lions