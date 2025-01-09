Wild Card Weekend is here, and we will have 12 NFL teams in action on Saturday and Sunday, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions get a well-earned week off. This is the week where we will scout the potential Super Bowl sleepers that are capable of challenging the top dogs in each conference. Can the Denver Broncos find a way to upset the Buffalo Bills? Will Jayden Daniels add to his legend in Tampa?

Below, we will examine the top storyline surrounding each team playing in Wild Card Weekend. Let's jump in.

Los Angeles Chargers: Can the offense do enough to spark a run?

The Chargers enter the postseason boasting the top scoring defense in the NFL (17.7 points allowed per game), but questions remain about the offense. The Chargers average 324.2 yards of total offense per game, which ranks No. 20 in the league. L.A. did have a nice 380-yard output vs. the Broncos in Week 16 and a 40-point explosion vs. the New England Patriots the following week, but the Chargers went just 3-5 vs. teams above .500. Can Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey and J.K. Dobbins do enough to outscore the talented teams in the AFC?

Houston Texans: Can Diontae Johnson play an immediate role on offense?

The Texans offense struggled when Nico Collins missed five games due to injury. While he's back, C.J. Stroud is now down Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. When is the last time this Texans offense looked good? I actually can't remember. The last time all of their starters played, Houston was blown out on its home field by the Baltimore Ravens, 31-2.

Stroud went 1-5 against winning teams this season, while averaging 16 points per game in those contests. Where could a potential spark come from for the playoffs? Hopefully that's Diontae Johnson, the receiver claimed off of waivers last month. He caught two of four targets for 12 yards in his first action as a Texan, but expect him to be more involved vs. L.A.

Mike Tomlin was celebrated for his bold decision to go with Russell Wilson over Justin Fields once the veteran was healthy enough to play, but he hasn't looked the same as of late. Pittsburgh averaged 28.4 points per game in Wilson's first seven starts this season, but over this four-game losing streak, the Steelers are averaging 14.3 points per game. Wilson is averaging 174.5 passing yards per contest over the last four games, and has accounted for five total touchdowns compared to four turnovers. We know the Steelers have a great defense, but Wilson and the offense are going to have to play better.

Baltimore Ravens: Can they shake the negative postseason narrative?

The Ravens won the AFC North for a second consecutive season, going 12-5, but the Ravens are still searching for that first Super Bowl appearance since 2012-13. Lamar Jackson is 2-4 in the playoffs, and his Ravens are averaging 16 points per game in those six contests. It's the fewest by any starting quarterback since 1990. In the regular season, Jackson's squads have averaged 28.7 points per game -- the most by a quarterback since 1950! If Jackson and Derrick Henry can maintain the kind of production they had in the regular season, Baltimore could be New Orleans-bound.

Denver Broncos: Will defense return to early-season form?

The play of the defense headlined this Broncos team when Bo Nix was finding his footing early in the season. However, their play has dipped. Denver's D finished with the most sacks in the NFL this season (63), but they are giving up points. Ignoring the Week 18 win over the Chiefs' backups, the Broncos have allowed 27.3 points per game over their last four outings (Weeks 13-17), compared to 16.8 points allowed per game in the first 12 games. How the Broncos defense fares in locking down the explosive offenses of the AFC is key for a potential run.

Buffalo Bills: Can they finally win that elusive Super Bowl?

It's simple. The Bills are still searching for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, and they have a shot with the likely NFL MVP leading them. Buffalo's 13 wins this season tied a franchise record, the Bills are undefeated at home for the third time in team history and the offense scored the most points (525) and touchdowns (65) in a season in franchise history. All that doesn't matter if this squad can't play well when it matters most.

Green Bay Packers: Is that explosive second-half run coming now?

It felt like the Packers were everyone's sleeper Super Bowl pick entering 2024, and Jordan Love was somewhat of a popular preseason pick for NFL MVP. Green Bay did make the playoffs at 11-6, but it's been ugly. The Packers were swept by both the Lions and Minnesota Vikings, and even lost a game to the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale. That's not the kind of momentum you want entering the playoffs. However, the Packers did shock the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round last year, then kept it close with the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. All it takes is an explosive outing against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, and we will begin talking about this Packers team as a sleeper. It will be tougher without Christian Watson, though.

Philadelphia Eagles: Is Jalen Hurts 100% and ready to roll?

It is worth noting that Jalen Hurts was in concussion protocol for over two weeks. He will be well-rested when he takes the field on Sunday, but will he be feeling 100%? Will he look a bit rusty? Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed that on 94WIP Tuesday, and said the Eagles have all the faith in the world in their quarterback, and that their high-intensity practices will have him locked in and prepared. We'll see.

Washington Commanders: Can the defense play better?

The Commanders are riding high after finding a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, but this Washington defense is going to have to play better if the Commanders want to make a run. Washington allowed 378 yards of total offense and forced zero turnovers from Trey Lance in Week 18. The anticipated return of Marshon Lattimore will be big for Dan Quinn's defense, but Washington finished the regular season with the third-worst run defense in the league, allowing a whopping 137.5 rushing yards per game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can they win a big game on a big stage?

This question sounds a bit vague, but the Bucs begin the playoffs in prime time. Tampa Bay went 0-4 in prime time this year, losing to the Atlanta Falcons, Ravens, Chiefs and Cowboys. Losing to the Ravens and Chiefs is understandable, but Kirk Cousins' Falcons? The shorthanded Cowboys?

This isn't asking if Tampa Bay can play well when it's dark outside, it's about the Bucs showing up when the lights are the brightest on a national stage. They'll take down Jared Goff and the Lions when kickoff is at 1 p.m., then lose to Cooper Rush on "Sunday Night Football." Can they being the playoffs with a prime-time win?

Minnesota Vikings: Can Sam Darnold shake off regular-season finale?

Many believed the Vikings were going to ride into Detroit and steal the No. 1 seed from the depleted Lions after their impressive victory against the Packers at home. Instead, Sam Darnold started seeing ghosts again, recording the third-fewest passing yards in a game with 40 pass attempts in Vikings franchise history, while recording season lows in completion percentage (43.9%) and yards per attempt (4.0). The Vikings didn't even score a single touchdown against a defense that allowed 32.5 points per game in the month of December.

With playmakers like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones etc., and an aggressive Brian Flores defense, the Vikings have the potential to go to the Super Bowl. The question is, which Darnold will show up in the postseason?

Los Angeles Rams: Will Cooper Kupp play more of a role on offense?

Cooper Kupp hasn't recorded more than 29 receiving yards in a game in over a month now, and his 59.2 receiving yards per game are his worst mark since his rookie season. Still, Kupp is a reliable weapon for Matthew Stafford that can come through in the clutch. Remember how good this player was when the Rams went on their Super Bowl run? He caught six touchdowns in the playoffs that year en route to winning Super Bowl MVP. Kupp's 93.1 receiving yards per game in the postseason are the third-most in playoff history.

Kupp doesn't have to go for 100 receiving yards every game if the Rams want to make a run, but can he again play a legitimate role in this offense?