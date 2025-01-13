The fifth-seeded Minnesota Vikings will try to rebound from a Week 18 loss when they battle the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup on Monday Night Football. Minnesota dropped a 31-9 decision at Detroit and missed out on securing the conference's top seed, while Los Angeles fell, 30-25, to Seattle on Jan. 5. The Vikings (14-3), who are making their second postseason appearance in three years, are 6-2 on the road this season. The game has been moved to Arizona due to the wild fires in the Los Angeles area.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Vikings are 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Vikings odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Vikings vs. Rams picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Vikings.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Vikings. He is an outstanding 71-39-5 (+2818) on his last 115 picks in games involving the Vikings. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps could be way up.

Now, White has locked in on Vikings vs. Rams and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -2.5

Rams vs. Vikings over/under: 48 points

Rams vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -141, Los Angeles +118

MIN: Vikings have hit the money line in 17 of their last 21 games (+14.30 units)

LAR: Rams have hit the money line in 13 of their last 21 games (+9.70 units)

Rams vs. Vikings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Rams vs. Vikings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has helped guide Minnesota to the postseason in his first season as its starter. In 17 starts, he has completed 361 of 545 passes (66.2%) for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a rating of 102.5. He has also carried 67 times for 212 yards (3.2 average) and one touchdown.

His top target is wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In 17 games, he has 103 receptions for 1,533 yards (14.9 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has had 28 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 97, with 496 yards after the catch and 62 first-down conversions. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rams can cover

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford powers the Los Angeles offense. In 16 games this season, he has completed 340 of 517 passes (65.8%) for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 93.7 rating.

Running back Kyren Williams leads the Rams' ground attack. In 16 games this season, he carried 316 times for 1,299 yards (4.1 average) and 14 touchdowns. He had two explosive plays, including a long of 30 yards, with 85 first-down conversions. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rams vs. Vikings picks

White has analyzed Vikings vs. Rams from every possible angle. He's leaning over on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Rams on Monday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Rams spread to back, all from the expert who is an incredible 71-39 on picks involving Minnesota, and find out.