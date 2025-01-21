The Chicago Bears found their new head coach this week, and the New York Jets may soon follow suit, reportedly zeroing in on Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their top job. So where does that leave the New Orleans Saints, who were also considered a logical landing spot for Glenn?

Most notably, former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is in the midst of scheduling an in-person interview with the Saints, according to Nick Underhill. The former Super Bowl champion interviewed with the Bears before they settled on Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and he has a personal history with the Saints, spending five seasons as New Orleans' offensive coordinator from 2000-2004.

The current holdup: A winter storm has forced the Saints to delay all their upcoming in-person discussions, as NFL Media noted, pushing scheduled talks until later this week at the earliest. McCarthy is also far from the only candidate held in high regard by Saints brass.

Glenn is technically scheduled for a second interview after speaking with New Orleans virtually during the Lions' playoff run, but NFL Media reported Tuesday he's emerged as the favorite to land the Jets' head coaching job. Meanwhile, five others are also set for second interviews after conducting virtual discussions, according to Sports Illustrated: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi.

Brady and Moore remain in the postseason, vying to advance to Super Bowl LIX.