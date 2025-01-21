The Chicago Bears secured their new head coach on Monday, finalizing a deal with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, as CBS Sports reported. The New York Jets are prepared to follow suit with their own hire from the Lions' staff, according to NFL Media, with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn emerging as the club's top target ahead of a scheduled second interview Tuesday.

The Jets' goal Tuesday isn't just to speak with Glenn, who first interviewed with the team virtually during the Lions' playoff run, but to stop him from "leaving the building," per NFL Media. While a contract isn't finalized between the two sides, all signs point to Glenn potentially landing the Jets' top job by the end of the day.

The 52-year-old defensive coordinator also has a second interview scheduled with the New Orleans Saints, and previously spoke with the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars about their vacancies.

In charge of Detroit's defense since 2021, Glenn has a noted history with both the Jets and Saints. He began his NFL playing career with New York back in 1994, spending eight years as a Jets defensive back, then returned as a personnel scout to kick off his non-playing career from 2012-13. He also played for the Saints in 2008, his final NFL season, and worked as the team's defensive backs coach from 2016-20.