Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert are the two most expensive quarterbacks for daily Fantasy football players to consider for Saturday NFL DFS lineups, but both could be popular options for NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks. Could a better NFL DFS strategy revolve around spending less and using either C.J. Stroud or Russell Wilson as your starting quarterback for NFL DFS lineups? Neither the Texans nor Steelers have been impressive on offense in recent weeks, with the Steelers failing to reach 20 points in four straight games and the Texans being held to 21 total points over their two previous games entering last week. Still, saving money at quarterback can allow you to include top options at skill positions such as Derrick Henry, Ladd McConkey, Joe Mixon, and Nico Collins. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend Saturday for Chargers vs. Texans and Steelers vs. Ravens on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor has hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members. He was all over slate-breaking performances like Travis Kelce's (7-25-4), Kirk Cousins (460-4), T.J. Hockenson's (13-109-2), Ja'Marr Chase's (15-1923), D.J. Moore's (8-230-3), and De'Von Anchane (233 total yards, four TDs). This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed (4-138-1, 33-1) and James Cook (78-2). Anyone who followed his picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Wild Card Weekend on Saturday in the 2025 NFL playoffs and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Texans vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday Wild Card Weekend is Texans running back Joe Mixon ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Mixon is coming off his third 1,000-yard rushing season over the last four years as he finished with 1,016 rushing yards over 14 games in his first season with the Texans. He added 12 touchdowns (11 rushing) and his 72.6 rushing yards per game was his most since 2021. The 28-year-old may be trending on the older side for NFL running backs, but he proved to have plenty of playmaking ability left.

Mixon played fewer snaps over the final four weeks of the season, but with the Texans winning the AFC South by two games and being the overwhelming favorite to win the division weeks before officially clinching, Houston had the ability to rest Mixon with the regular-season results not having dire consequences. He played at least 75% of snaps in five of six games from Weeks 7-13 when the Texans truly needed to win to create that separation and with fresher legs entering the playoffs, Kaylor expects an increased workload and production from the Texans RB1. See who else to roster here.

Kaylor's Saturday Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey ($6,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). The No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a slower start to his NFL career than some of the other top pass-catchers in his draft class, but he finished with as strong of a finish as any receiver in the league. McConkey had fewer than 50 yards in five of his first six contests, but he finished with at least 80 yards in six of his last seven games. He had more than 90 yards in each of his last two games, including five receptions for 95 yards last week against the Raiders.

The rookie led Los Angeles in receptions (82), receiving yards (1,149) and targets (112). He was second on the team in receiving touchdowns (seven) and his 15 plays of more than 20 yards also led the Chargers. McConkey's chemistry with Justin Herbert strengthened as the season progressed and the Chargers enter the postseason scoring at least 34 points in three straight games. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Saturday NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Wild Card Weekend Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Texans and Steelers vs. Raves on Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.