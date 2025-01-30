The Philadelphia Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for Brandon Graham on Thursday, the team's first practice of preparation for Super Bowl LIX. This move gives Graham an opportunity to return for the Super Bowl, after he's missed time since Week 12 with a triceps injury.

Graham said to CBS Sports after Sunday's NFC Championship game victory "We shall see" in regards to him playing in Super Bowl LIX, in what is supposed to be his final season playing in the NFL.

The last time Graham took the field for the Eagles, he was coming off an historic night. In the Eagles' Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Graham passed Clyde Simmons for third on the franchise's all-time sack list. The only player in Eagles franchise history to play 15 seasons with the franchise, Graham finished with a sack, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss in the win. Graham has 76.5 sacks for his career, a half-sack ahead of Simmons for third in franchise history. Only Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85.5) have more.

If Graham plays in the Super Bowl, he will join Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott, and Rick Lovato as the only Eagles to play in three Super Bowls for the franchise. The No. 13 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2010 draft, Graham has been a mainstay on the Philadelphia defense and made one of the biggest plays in team history when he got the strip sack on Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII, helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl.

Would the Super Bowl be the end for Graham if he plays? He's had secodn thoughts on making his 15th season the final one, contemplating returning for a 16th season.

"I don't wanna go out like this but if it's pointing toward that, we'll see," Graham said back in November. "I don't know what the team will be feeling at that time, but for me, I don't wanna go out like this. I definitely want to be able to finish a full season before I'm done, but if that ain't in the cards, I'm content where I'm at, too.

"I'm like let's finish this, see how rehab's going, and we go from there. I know me and my teammates we talked and I told them, like, hey, if I can make it happen, I definitely want to make it happen. But if not, I'm cool too."

This week will be crucial for Graham in preparation for the Super Bowl. He's trending in the right direction.