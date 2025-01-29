For just the fourth time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will be wearing white for a postseason game and if it goes anything like the other three games, that means the Kansas City Chiefs will be making history on Super Bowl Sunday.

Although Mahomes has played in a total of 20 postseason games in his career, the Chiefs have only worn their white jerseys for three of those. Mahomes made his playoff debut during the 2018 season, but he didn't wear white for the first time in the postseason until FOUR years later when the Chiefs wore their white uniforms in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

Here's a look at the three games where Mahomes has worn white in the playoffs:

2023 AFC Championship: Chiefs 17-10 over Ravens. If there's one thing about Mahomes, he's always efficient when he wears white. Three of the six highest postseason completion percentages of Mahomes' career have come while wearing white, including this game, where he completed 76.9% of his passes for 242 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes led the Chiefs' to a touchdown on each of their first two possessions and then the defense did the rest.

So there you have it: Mahomes is 3-0 while wearing white in the postseason and in those three games, he's completed an average of 76.4% of his passes for 212.7 yards and two touchdowns per game (He also tacked on an average of 26 rushing yards per game). And his QB rating was over 100 in all three games. Mahomes has only had four games in his playoff career where he had a QB rating of 130 or higher and two of them came while wearing white. He's worn his red jersey in 17 postseason games and only gone above 130 twice.

As the visiting team in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't really have any choice when it comes to their jersey color for the game, but they'll be wearing white and Mahomes is probably just fine with that. The Philadelphia Eagles, who chose to wear green, might want to call the NFL and see if there's still time to switch to white so that the Chiefs have to wear red. Mahomes is 14-3 in the postseason while wearing red vs. 3-0 while wearing white.

Wearing white hasn't just worked out for Mahomes in the playoffs, it's also been working for almost every Super Bowl team over the past two decades: Teams wearing white have gone 16-4 in the past 20 Super Bowls.

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles, they'll become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.