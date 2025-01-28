The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a historic "three-peat" in Super Bowl LIX, and now we know how they'll look when they try to achieve it. The reigning champions announced Tuesday they will use their white away jerseys -- complete with new Super Bowl LIX patches -- against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

The Eagles are actually responsible for this choice, as they were this year's designated "home" team for the Super Bowl; that honor rotates between the AFC and NFC each season, and the home team gets first choice on uniforms. Accordingly, the Eagles will don their signature midnight green jerseys, guaranteeing a true rematch of the uniform matchup featured in Super Bowl LVII, when these teams last fought for a title.

What does this mean for the actual game? Well, uniforms aren't likely to determine on-field results, but if you're of a superstitious ilk, the teams wearing white away jerseys are a whopping 17-3 in the last 20 Super Bowls. Funny enough, the only two clubs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy while wearing home colors over the last decade are ... the Chiefs and Eagles. Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers wearing red just last season, while Philadelphia beat the New England Patriots wearing green in 2017.

During the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs are 2-1 wearing red jerseys and 1-0 wearing white. The Eagles, who wore green during their 2022 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, are 1-2 wearing their home colors in the big game since Jeffrey Lurie took ownership of the team in 1994; Philadelphia also wore green during its 2004 loss to the Patriots, when Reid was still early in his tenure as the Eagles' coach.

In total, teams wearing white jerseys have won 37 of the 58 Super Bowls, or almost 64%, while teams wearing non-white jerseys have won 21, or about 36%. Will the Eagles be the next to buck the trend, following in the footsteps of last year's Chiefs, and their own title team from 2017? We'll find out soon.