Super Bowl LIX will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET between the Kansas City Chiefs, as they look for the first ever NFL three-peat, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are looking for revenge from Super Bowl LVII. These two teams met in the biggest game of the year just two years ago, when the Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy with a 38-25 victory.

Before the most exciting football game of the year begins, many artists will take the field to perform, including Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, who will be collaborating for their rendition of "America the Beautiful."

Trombone Shorty and Daigle are both New Orleans natives and will strive to capture some of the culture of the city in their performance. Trombone Shorty's style includes a combination of funk, soul, R&B and rock and has been in the music scene since he was just six years old. The Grammy Award-winning musician and producer is no stranger to a big stage, having performed at the Grammys and White House multiple times.

Daigle is a two-time Grammy winner known for her contribution to the Pop and Christian space in music. She was the first female artist to to reach the Top 10 on both the Pop and Christian Album charts simultaneously with her 2018 album Look Up Child. She has over 1 billion streams worldwide and her biggest hit "You Say" went six-times Platinum. Her latest release is a self-titled album and her song "Thank God I Do" from the project was her sixth chart-topping song.

The pregame performances will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances, with Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful."

Where to watch Super Bowl LIX pregame performances

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6 p.m. ET (approximate)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

"America the Beautiful:" Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle