Superstar singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been publicly supporting each other since they began dating over a year ago. Swift attends Kelce's games, from the regular season to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, while No. 87 has been spotted at her Eras Tour shows, once even making an appearance on stage.

It seems like if they can be there to cheer the other on, they will be and with an exciting next two weeks for the couple, which events will they both be present at? First up are the 2025 Grammy Awards, airing live on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. E.T. on CBS and Paramount+, where Swift will be a presenter. The Recording Academy has not confirmed which category she will present the award for and while she is not confirmed as a performer, Swifties are holding out hope for a surprise.

Swift is nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department, her seventh nomination in the category, most for any female artist. If she wins, it will be her fifth Album of the Year award.

She is also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on Gracie Abrams "us." The Tortured Poet's Department is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

With it being such a big night for the 14-time Grammy winner, Kelce would likely want to be there, but with the Super Bowl being a week away and the Chiefs scheduled to arrive in New Orleans on Sunday, the three-time champ will be busy prepping for the biggest game of the year.

Just as Swift is looking to make history at the 67th Grammy Awards, Kelce and the Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Kansas City defeated the Buffalo Bills narrowly in the AFC Championship to punch its ticket to New Orleans, where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles representing the NFC in Super Bowl LIX.

The big game is not until a week after the Grammys, on Feb 9, but the week leading up to the game is crucial for all players and personnel, so Kelce and Co. will be locked in to chase that three-peat.

Last year the couple saw the same dilemma, with Swift attending the Grammys and Kelce busy prepping for the Super Bowl. At that time, Kelce said while he would love to go, he had to stay with his team to practice.

Swift and Kelce have yet to make a red carpet appearance together and fans of the two will have to wait a bit longer to see one.