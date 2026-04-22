We're one day away from the wild ride that is the NFL Draft officially opening up. For months, we've analyzed players and team needs and tendencies. Draft prospects have been poked and prodded, measured and interviewed, tested and re-tested. Perceived "stock" has risen and fallen. We've done a zillion mock drafts.

And yet, all that can fall by the wayside quickly. It only takes one team to send a bevy of other franchises into Plan B and Plan C and so on. And with the new rules making the draft go faster than before, the whirlwind could go even stronger.

Then you throw in trades. They always happen, and while some teams are obvious trade-up or trade-down condidates, there are plenty of surprise movers each and every year. Last year, the Jaguars jumped up from No. 5 to No. 2 to take Travis Hunter Jr., and the Falcons and Giants both made moves to get back into the first round late for James Pearce Jr. and Jaxson Dart, respectively. The year before, the Vikings made dramatic moves up for both J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner.

We've seen picks change hands several times and end in very strange places. Look at the No. 29 pick in 2022. It went to the Dolphins as part of the 49ers' move up for Trey Lance in 2021. A year later, the Dolphins used it to acquire Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, who then used it to facilitate a trade up with the Patriots. New England then drafted ... Cole Strange, an offensive lineman who absolutely no one had on their first-round bingo card. Strange, indeed!

Whatever mock draft-destroying moves happen Thursday -- and they will happen -- it takes two to tango. Here are five trades that make sense for both sides, why they're fair (using our draft pick trade value tool) and why the teams should pull the trigger.

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Cowboys move up to get star defender

Cowboys get: No. 6 pick, No. 39 pick, No. 149 pick

Browns get: No. 12 pick, No. 20 pick, 2027 second-round pick

Dallas moves up to get a star defender and moves ahead of not only the division-rival Commanders (who could also be looking at defense) but also the Saints and Chiefs, who could have their eyes set on defenders as well. In this exercise, the Cowboys land linebacker Sonny Styles to boost a severely lacking group, and doing so ahead of Washington is an extra boost. The Browns, who have been linked to moving down, still get a shot at a top wide receiver at No. 12. They also have a chance to come back and add offensive linemen or other options at picks 20 and 24. In this case, they come away with Jordyn Tyson at No. 12 and Monroe Freeling at 20.

Using our draft pick trade value chart, the Cowboys receive 625.56 points in value, and the Browns receive 637.38.

Chiefs snag Patrick Mahomes' new top WR at No. 7

Chiefs get: No. 7 pick, No. 209 pick

Commanders get: No. 9 pick, No. 74 pick

The Chiefs also have the No. 29 pick, meaning they can be aggressive early. With the Cowboys nabbing either Styles or Downs at No. 6, Kansas City has the chance to ensure it gets the top wide receiver on the board in Ohio State standout Carnell Tate. Wide receiver has been a significant need for several years, and after some half measures in recent drafts, Kansas City gets the size and one-on-one downfield winning Patrick Mahomes will very much appreciate. The Commanders, down a second- and a fourth-round pick, add to their haul and still fill a need by drafting cornerback Mansoor Delane out of LSU. GM Adam Peters has indicated the team will stick and pick at No. 7, but he's also said "nobody's telling the truth" this time of year.

Using our draft pick trade value chart, the Chiefs receive 447.31 points in value, and the Commanders receive 447.76.

Ravens jump up to land explosive pass catcher

Ravens get: No. 11 pick, No. 151 pick

Dolphins get: No. 14 pick, No. 80 pick

The Ravens always have a ton of draft picks thanks to their savvy offseason moves, and this year is no different: Baltimore has four fifth-round picks as well as two seventh-round selections. Here, the Ravens make a small move up to land Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. They lost both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is coming in from Chicago, which took Colston Loveland 10th last year and proceeded to use a ton of two tight-end formations. The Dolphins, in the early stages of a rebuild, won't mind taking a small step back in the first round to make a major leap in the middle rounds. They take the draft's top guard, Olaivavega Ioane, at No. 14.

Using our draft pick trade value chart, the Ravens receive 358.55 points in value, and the Dolphins receive 351.08.

Bears land intriguing EDGE after swap with Steelers

Bears get: No. 21 pick, No. 135 pick

Steelers get: No. 25 pick, No. 89 pick

Chicago's stunning leap in 2025 came despite a defense that struggled whenever it didn't force a turnover. The Bears finished first in rate of opponent drives that ended in turnovers but 25th in rate of opponent drives that ended in touchdowns. Chicago desperately needs to add to its EDGE group and its secondary, and it addresses the former here by nabbing Keldric Faulk at No. 21, acquired from the Steelers. Faulk has a huge frame and legit run-stopping chops. The Steelers nab Caleb Lomu at No. 25, giving Aaron Rodgers -- or whomever is playing quarterback -- a new left tackle with major upside.

Using our draft pick trade value chart, the Bears receive 236.08 points in value, and the Steelers receive 241.45.

Seahawks move out of first round, Houston adds to defense

Texans get: No. 32 pick, No. 188 pick

Seahawks get: No. 38 pick, No. 106 pick, No. 167 pick

GM John Schneider has openly said the Seahawks are looking to move down, and that makes sense considering they only have four picks. Here, the Texans -- who have an extra second thanks to last year's Laremy Tunsil deal -- answer the call. Earlier in this exercise, the Texans landed an offensive lineman. Here, they go to the opposite trenches and land T.J. Parker, who was terrific in 2024 but not as good in 2025, a theme among Clemson's top products. The Seahawks take cornerback Colton Hood at No. 38.

Using our draft pick trade value chart, the Texans receive 174.25 points in value, and the Seahawks receive 174.76.