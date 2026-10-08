The Kansas City Chiefs had won the AFC West nine consecutive years before missing the playoffs last season. For the majority of the decade, they were a free space on the NFL's postseason Bingo card. But in 2025, for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career, the media stopped giving the franchise the benefit of the doubt regarding being one of the last teams standing.

After four weeks of this year's regular season, Kansas City looks like the formidable Kansas City teams of old. While legacy names such as tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are still around, several newcomers, including a strong rookie defensive class, have inspired newfound confidence — and taken the burden off Mahomes to get the Chiefs back to Super Bowl contention.

Prized free agent running back acquisition Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL in rushing (537) yards as the league trends more run heavy, but it was a defensive overhaul that has been the biggest change for the Chiefs. Roughly 35% of defensive snaps this season have been played by those who were not on the roster a year ago.

How Chiefs' defense has improved

In terms of defensive EPA per play, through four weeks, the Chiefs have their best mark (0.04) since winning the Super Bowl in 2024. The pass rush is a big reason for that improvement.

Kansas City is on pace for 259 pressures, according to TruMedia, which would be the team's highest total in a decade. Last season, it generated a higher team pressure rate (39.2%), but that effort required more blitzes. Steve Spagnuolo's defense is impacting the opposing quarterback without sending five-plus rushers as often, which takes some pressure off an entirely revamped secondary. The problem thus far has been finishing plays. Despite the uptick in pressure, Kansas City has just four sacks on the year, tied for the second-lowest in the NFL.

The reason for elevated success up front has been improved play from stalwarts Felix Anudike-Uzomah and George Karlaftis, as well as working rookies R Mason Thomas and Peter Woods — both of whom were taken top-40 overall — into the rotation. The former is third on the team with 10 pressures.

Upon trading Trent McDuffie and allowing cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook to depart in free agency, the franchise countered by drafting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane No. 6 overall. It also signed veteran safety Alohi Gilman and brought back cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, whom they had traded to the Titans in 2024. Second-year cornerback Nohl Williams is more than halfway to last season's total snaps played.

Although inexperienced at this level, Williams and Delane have shown enough to suggest they could be even better than some of the duos Kansas City has employed in recent years. Spagnuolo requires his defensive backs to play the run and tackle. Delane has shown a willingness to play downhill,but has room for improvement in coming to balance in space and finishing tackles.

The team saved money by moving McDuffie and not signing the aforementioned veterans from last year's team. The savings were funneled toward the addition of Walker and others — a redistribution of resources. Opposing quarterbacks have the fourth-lowest passer rating against the Chiefs this season. The re-made secondary is doing its job.

Walker III has taken the load off Mahomes

The Chiefs' pass attack is still not where it needs to be, especially given injuries, but establishing the run game has made the franchise less one-dimensional. They have more answers than simply requiring Mahomes to be Superman. An injury to Tyquan Thornton may lead the organization to pursue its options, which are expanded to include former Chief Tyreek Hill and the Browns' Jerry Jeudy.

Aside from Kelce, the team's primary outlets in the pass game are Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Jalen Royal's three receptions are the only other contributions from the receiver room.

The offensive line has also not gone according to plan, but I have already written extensively about the unit, particularly undrafted free-agent left tackle Kahlil Benson.

The early-season schedule has not been overly stimulating, but the path ahead is not littered with obstacles either. Enjoying a bye this week and embracing an early-season chance to get healthy, the team returns to action next week against the floundering Chargers. As one of three undefeated teams, the Chiefs are well on the way to a postseason return.