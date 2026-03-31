We're pretty much one month out from the 2026 NFL Draft, and now that we're deep in the draft cycle we come across players who we're willing to stand on the table for. Players who you're willing to believe in regardless of their draft position, thinking they're going to be a steal.

Now, sometimes these players don't work out, for a variety of reasons. Injuries can slow guys down before they step on the field, they get drafted into the wrong schemes or just overall don't make it at the NFL level initially. Nevertheless, this is part of the game we play as draft analysts. We find players we like and stand on the table for them, shining a light on prospects who might be undervalued as we get closer to the draft.

Here are my 11 favorite prospects in the draft class, coming from up and down the draft board and from various different position groups. Find your nearest table and get ready to stand on it with me!

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

In an EDGE class that I think has more neat players than true superstars, R Mason Thomas has potential to be a quality EDGE rusher in the NFL. He doesn't have prototypical size at 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds with 31⅝-inch arms, but he wins with one of the quickest first steps in the entire class and true bend to get under tackles. His ability to win around the corner is among the tops at the position, making him a different flavor from guys like Rueben Bain Jr., Keldric Faulk and the second tier of pass rushers like Gabe Jacas, Zion Young and TJ Parker. His speed is what sets him apart in this class, and his ability to flatten at the top of his pass rush is what'll get him paid.

While he's undersized and will get blown off the ball by offensive tackles, he kicks tight ends' butts in the run game. He plays with a motor that's always running hot and he'll chase down plays from the backside in run defense as well. For a guy who profiles best as a 3-4 EDGE that's all that you need him to do on top of his stellar pass rush. Undersized and a scary injury profile might knock him down the board, but he could be an immediate producer as a pass rusher.

Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Treydan Stukes is one of the more impressive stories of this entire draft class. Stukes walked on at Arizona in 2020, tore his ACL in 2024, and then in his final season turned in an impressive campaign as an AP third-team All-American with four interceptions and six PBUs. Stukes has the best ball skills of any safety in this class, matching his athleticism (4.33 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump, 10'10" broad jump) with the intangibles that his experience gives him to make plays on the ball from the hashes or closer to the box.

What really sells me on Stukes is his versatility. He played both nickel and deep safety for Arizona this past season and stood out at both spots, showing the ability to play man coverage against slot receivers and making plays as a deep safety. Because of how much defenses want to play light and have their slot defenders impact the run and match against power slots, I think Stukes could go a lot higher than people think.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

There aren't many players who I've enjoyed watching on tape more than Mizzou's Josiah Trotter. The son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., Trotter plays like the spitting image of his dad, knifing through gaps and playing with violence when taking on blocks and causing havoc when he's blitzing. The redshirt sophomore transferred from West Virginia to Missouri last season and put up 84 tackles with 13 TFLs and two sacks in his lone season as a Tiger. I love the urgency Trotter plays with on tape, getting downhill in an instant (even though sometimes he could swing and miss).

If you're an off-ball LB in the modern NFL, you have to affect the game on third down. Whether that be as a coverage guy or a blitzer, being playable on third down is how you stay on the field. Trotter's diet of pass coverage is very limited, but due to his skills as a blitzer he could play on third downs. He might not go in Round 1, but I wouldn't be surprised if a blitz-heavy team unleashes him.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Listen, I know we've been burned before by the thought of a player being the "next A.J. Brown"... but hear me out. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Bell might've run in the 4.3s if he didn't tear his ACL toward the end of the season. His skill set at that size is really intriguing on the boundary as an X receiver. He constantly improved as the season went on, showcasing more of an ability to win against press with his size and has a second gear to threaten teams vertically. However, where he's at his best is after the catch. He's a bully with the ball in his hands, using his size and speed to take crossing routes to the end zone (just ask Miami).

Bell had a really intriguing case to go Round 1 before his injury, but now I think getting him in the second round is going to be incredible value. He still does need some work at the top of his routes, but for a guy that big and that fast, I'm willing to take my chances.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

What you see is what you get with Jonah Coleman, and I think what you get is a potentially productive thunder to someone else's lightning in a RB rotation. I was a big fan of current Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey coming out of UCF last season, and he and Coleman are built very similarly. Both are low to the ground runners but are built with massive quads and keep a low center of gravity to break tackles (23.6% avoided tackle rate, per TruMedia). Coleman is a determined runner who has deceptively light feet and nice vision as a runner as well, offsetting his lack of true speed.

Coleman also shines as a receiver and pass protector, taking pride in keeping quarterbacks upright for Washington. His lack of a second gear may keep him down the board in a RB class that doesn't have a true RB2 behind Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, but he's a runner I love watching on tape.

Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M

Versatility is the name of the game with Trey Zuhn III, a guy who has started multiple games at left tackle in SEC competition but I think his best football at the NFL level is at center … which we know because he snapped the ball for A&M this season against Missouri. You can tell that Zuhn knows ball, he shows great awareness against pass-rush games and has a pretty nice anchor against power. His toughest test was against Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor of Miami, and I actually thought he played pretty well.

Zuhn is going to move inside at the NFL level because he lacks the length and ability to mirror out on an island at tackle, but his core strength and awareness should make him an NFL starter at guard or center in the NFL.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

I'm sure you're wondering, "why is a player with only 94 career targets on this list," then I'll absolutely tell you. Tight end evaluation at the NFL level is more based on athleticism than production. We've seen plenty of tight ends such as David Njoku, Mark Andrews and Brenton Strange drafted on the first two days despite not having a high volume of targets at the collegiate level, but they also had insane athletic profiles. That's where Oscar Delp lies, a prospect with a very limited diet of passing targets, but as a former top high school recruit his athleticism is off the charts.

On tape, Delp is a really good straight line athlete whose 40 time is backed up on the tape. He flies past linebackers and safeties downfield. However, the reason he was so limited as a receiver was because he was such a strong blocker for the Bulldogs. He can win in line and off the ball, one of the few players who can do that in the class at the position. Don't look at the stats with Delp, he's going to be a better pro than college player.

Ahmari Harvey, CB, Georgia Tech

Ahmari Harvey is a guy I got around to late in the draft cycle, but man is he a joy to watch. I have a soft spot for short corners who play like they're 6-foot-4 and Harvey plays with an immense dawg in him despite being under 190 pounds and having 30⅜-inch arms. He wants to get involved in the run game and is willing to get dirty, but his ability to mirror in coverage and stay attached to the hip is also really translatable to the NFL level.

Harvey is definitely going to be moved inside to nickel at the NFL level, but with the amount of defenses that sling their nickel corner into the run fit to help even out the defense when NFL offenses try to run at them. Harvey's willingness to get his jersey dirty in the run game, combined with his ability to stay attached as a pass defender, is going to help him, even if he doesn't have prototypical length.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

In case you were wondering, Oklahoma had some dudes on defense, and when you watch the Sooners on tape, Gracen Halton was making plays in the middle of the defense. He's undersized at 6-foot-2 and 293 pounds along with a 19th percentile wingspan and 4th percentile arm length, but these numbers will certainly play:

1.7s 10-yard split (75th percentile)

36½-inch vertical jump (98th percentile)

114" broad jump (92nd percentile)

Those numbers back up what's on the tape for Halton, his quickness and ability to get upfield in the run and passing game. He has the ability to dip the shoulder but can also win getting to the outside shoulder of guards. That's how he makes up for the lack of pure power in his game.

I think Halton will get drafted higher than people think come April. In a class that doesn't have pure three technique DTs outside of Peter Woods and Caleb Banks, Halton is in the mold of undersized even front defensive tackles who win purely by getting upfield and wreaking havoc.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

One of the fastest risers of the post-draft cycle, UCF's Malachi Lawrence is a guy who could be a really good player by the end of his rookie contract. His athleticism at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds is eye-popping: 1.59 10-yard split in the 40, 40-inch vertical jump and 130-inch broad jump is real hoops especially for a guy who is as long as Lawrence is (33⅝ inch arms). Lawrence's explosiveness and fluidity at the top of his pass rush is really nice for a guy his size. He knows how to use his hands with a variety of swipes and chops, but his closing burst at the top of his rushes is backed up by his testing numbers.

My biggest worry for Lawrence right now is his play strength. He doesn't have the thickest lower body in the world, and because of that his ability to set the edge becomes compromised. That play strength also shows up when he rushes the passer; while his hands are good when using chops his punch is lacking a lot of power. Right now, Lawrence could be a good DPR. But he's my guy because of what he can become -- and that's what the NFL Draft is about.

Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

When we talk about tone setters in this draft class, we gotta talk about Keylan Rutledge at the top of the group. The former Yellow Jacket is a third-team All-American in 2025 and he got that based on the fact that he wants to finish every run block he has. He's got strong hands and finishing power in gap scheme runs, and Georgia Tech weaponized him as a puller, using him as a sledgehammer to bludgeon opposing defenses. As a pass protector, his strong hands show up and he does a very good job refitting his hands and keeping them close.

I do think Rutledge's flaws show up in the lack of range that he has. He's not exactly the most nimble guy, which might limit him to gap or man schemes when it comes to the run game. In pass pro I think he loses when he shoots his hands wide and can't recover enough to stop pass rushers. Outside of that, I think Rutledge is going to be a tone-setting guard or center for an NFL team, someone who is unafraid of getting a little bloody to put a defensive lineman in the dirt.