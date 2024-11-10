Less than 11 weeks after being shot, Ricky Pearsall already has his first career touchdown. The San Francisco 49ers first-round pick went through a harrowing situation on Aug. 31 after he was shot through the chest during an attempted robbery.

At that time, it wasn't clear if Pearsall would be able to play at all in 2024, but not only is he playing, he's come up huge for the 49ers. During their Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pearsall came up with the biggest play of his young career when he caught his first career touchdown on a 46-yard pass from Brock Purdy.

Purdy threw the ball about 15 yards downfield and then Pearsall did the rest.

The touchdown gave the 49ers an early 7-0 lead over the Bucs.

Although this was Pearsall's first career TD, it's not his first career game. Following the shooting, the rookie receiver actually returned to the field after missing just six games. In the first game of his career, Pearsall caught three passes for 21 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Pearsall became an even bigger part of the offense in Week 8 with four catches for 38 yards in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With his TD catch against the Buccaneers, Pearsall has already hit a career high for receiving yards in a single game. With Brandon Aiyuk out for the season, Pearsall has a chance to carve himself a big role in San Francisco's offense.

Considering what Pearsall has gone through, he's definitely been one of the most inspiring players in the NFL this year.

For the latest updates on 49ers-Buccaneers, be sure to follow along in our GameTracker here.