The San Francisco 49ers didn't just lose against the rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. They also lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa to an oblique injury and could be without the Pro Bowler moving forward.

The former Defensive Player of the Year left Sunday's Week 11 matchup in the second half, right after logging his second sack of the day. Walking gingerly to the sidelines, Bosa was initially ruled questionable to return with a hip issue, but revealed afterward he'd suffered a new oblique injury, separate from the hip pointer that he played through during San Francisco's Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Not great," Bosa said of his physical condition following Sunday's loss. "That's why I had to stop playing. ... I guess I was compensating [for the other injury]. ... I hate missing time. That's why I pushed through it last week. Hopefully it's not too long [until I'm back]. ... But I don't know. We've gotta see."

The Seahawks scored two touchdowns to secure a come-from-behind victory after Bosa's exit.

The veteran is up to seven sacks on the 2024 season, on pace to eclipse his 2023 total of 10.5.