Brandon Aiyuk isn't the only big-name member of the San Francisco 49ers without the contract he desires, as Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams remains away from the team in search of a new deal. Not only that, but Williams is prepared to miss regular-season games barring a financial resolution, according to ESPN.

"He is not going to be available until he gets his contract adjusted," Jeremy Fowler reported of Williams. "He's trying to stay away from the team [and] is not overly stressed to have to be out there right now."

The 36-year-old left tackle did not report to training camp and has held out of the 49ers' preseason program up to this point. He's likely seeking additional guarantees on his six-year, $130 million contract, which he originally signed in 2021 and ties him to San Francisco through the 2026 campaign.

Though that contract still makes Williams one of the highest-paid at his position with $23 million in average annual earnings, the 49ers can easily exit the deal following the 2024 season, as the lineman's $22 million and $32 million salaries in 2025 and 2026, respectively, are not currently guaranteed.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Williams is still widely considered one of the top blockers in the NFL, helping power the 49ers to three straight NFC championship appearances. He received his third straight All-Pro nod in 2023, paving the way for both Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey to warrant MVP consideration.

The 49ers open their 2024 season on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.