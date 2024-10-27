The San Francisco 49ers (3-4) and Dallas Cowboys (3-3) will both try to get back on track when they meet on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is coming off a 28-18 loss to Kansas City, while Dallas was blown out by Detroit prior to its bye week. The Cowboys scored at least 19 points in their first five games of the season, but they were held to single-digits in their loss to the Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished with just 178 passing yards and two interceptions in that game and is -135 (risk $135 to win $100) to throw an interception on Sunday in the Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL props.

Prescott is averaging 267.0 passing yards per game, but his over/under for passing yards this week is 246.5 in the Week 8 NFL player props. Should you back the Over when you place your Cowboys vs. 49ers prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the 49ers vs. Cowboys NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,862 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

Top NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Cowboys

After analyzing Cowboys vs. 49ers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy goes Over 237.5 passing yards (-118 on FanDuel). San Francisco's passing attack has been hindered by injuries throughout the season, and it will be without Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (hip) on Sunday. However, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (illness) and tight end George Kittle (foot) both have a chance to play this week.

Purdy has finished with at least 240 passing yards in five of his last six games and is averaging 263 yards per game this season, putting the 49ers at fourth in the NFL in passing offense. He is facing a Cowboys defense that ranks No. 25 in yards allowed per game (356.5), and they gave up 315 passing yards to Jared Goff two weeks ago. The AI PickBot expects Purdy to become the latest quarterback to torch this Dallas defense, as Purdy is finishing with more than 280 passing yards to give this prop a 4.5-star rating. See more NFL props here.

