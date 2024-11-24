The Green Bay Packers are set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in a Week 12 battle between NFC teams with championship aspirations. Green Bay is 7-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while San Francisco is 5-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Packers are coming off a 20-19 NFC North rivalry win over the Chicago Bears. Green Bay blocked Chicago's potential game-winning field goal as time expired to seal the win. The Niners are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC West rivalry game. Both teams are 4-6 against the spread this season. The Packers lead the all-time series 38-34-1. Brandon Allen is expected to start for the Niners at quarterback in place of Brock Purdy, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff in Green Bay is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay is favored by 5.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 44.5 points. Green Bay is the -249 money line favorite (risk $249 to win $100), while San Francisco is the +202 underdog. Before locking in any Packers vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Packers vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and Week 12 NFL predictions. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Niners vs. Packers game:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Packers -5.5

Packers vs. 49ers over/under: 44.5 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: Packers -249, 49ers +202

Why the 49ers can cover

Few teams have been hit by injuries as hard as the 49ers this season and the loss of Purdy and edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) has created line movement in Green Bay's favor. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, however, is back in action without any limitations. His presence adds a dimension to the San Francisco offense that has been missing for most of the season.

Despite their record, the 49ers still rank near the top of the NFL in total offense (398.9 yards per game) and total defense (302.2 yards allowed per game). One of the biggest bright spots for the 49ers has been the emergence of wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The former seventh-round pick leads the team in both yards (588) and targets (58), and has four touchdown receptions in 2024.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL. Defensively, Green Bay has been solid against both the run and pass. Entering Week 12, the Packers are allowing 207.5 passing yards and 119.6 rushing yards per game. Safety Xavier McKinney has been an outstanding addition to the back-end of Green Bay's defense, and ranks second in the NFL with six interceptions.

Offensively, the Packers are one of the most effective teams in the NFL. They are averaging 238.2 passing yards and 149.9 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Jordan Love is surrounded by a talented supporting cast that features running back Josh Jacobs (1,024 total yards, four total touchdowns), wide receiver Jayden Reed (38 catches, 643 yards, four touchdowns), and tight end Tucker Kraft (28 catches, 376 yards, five touchdowns).

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

The model has simulated Packers vs. 49ers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins 49ers vs. Packers on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?