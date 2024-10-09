A classic NFC West rivalry will resume on Thursday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks. Familiar names like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will populate plenty of NFL prop bets, but there are other players who have made their presences felt for these teams. 49ers running back Jordan Mason has has filled in admirably for Christian McCaffrey, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is showing why he was a first-round pick. Thus, you'll have no shortage of quality NFL player props to choose from for Seahawks vs. 49ers picks.

Smith-Njigba has a receiving yardage bar at 49.5, and he's averaging 51.4 this season. However, he had fewer than 45 receiving yards in both games versus San Francisco last year and has gone Under 49.5 in five of his last seven games overall. The second-year wideout ranks third on Seattle in yards, but leads the team in receptions, so his receptions NFL prop could be the one to focus on. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Top NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Seahawks

After analyzing Seahawks vs. 49ers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says 49ers running back Jordan Mason goes Over 81.5 rushing yards. The NFL's second-leading rusher is averaging 107.2 rushing yards per game, which is 16 more than Christian McCaffrey averaged last season en route to winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. Mason is coming off 89 yards against the Cardinals and has gone over 81.5 rushing yards in four of his five games this season.

The Seahawks were just gashed on the ground by another backup running back, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. of the Giants. The fifth-round pick ran for 129 yards on just 18 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per rush. Mason can expect more than 18 carries since he leads the NFL with 105 rushing attempts. That volume has the AI model projecting that Mason finishes with 97.8 rushing yards in a prop pick with a 4-star rating. See more NFL props here.

