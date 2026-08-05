Aaron Donald works out with Rams as potential NFL return gains momentum

Former Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald hinted at an NFL return earlier this summer, and on Wednesday, he took a significant step toward rejoining the team. Donald worked out with the Rams in what was the closest thing to official practice participation since his retirement at the end of the 2023 season.

Donald wanted to work out in a football helmet, according to ESPN, and while he did not wear pads during his session in Los Angeles, he used team equipment at the facility during training camp. That required the Rams to report his activity on the NFL's transaction wire.

While Donald stayed in excellent shape during his retirement and regularly posted workout videos, he needs to prove his athleticism remains at an NFL-caliber level to join the Rams. It is not clear how Wednesday's workout went, nor how his body will respond. If everything checks out, though, Donald could reasonably progress to signing with the team and participating in training camp in the coming weeks.

Even if Donald were not ready for game action by Week 1, he could make meaningful contributions to the Rams at some point later in the season. In fact, that could be the preferred scenario, given how much strain a 17-game campaign would put on a body that has not played in two years.

The prospect of a comeback first emerged when the Rams traded for star edge rusher Myles Garrett, bolstering a defensive front that stands among the most formidable in the league. Pairing arguably the greatest pass rusher in NFL history with a former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and perennial first-team All-Pro in Darnold would add even more firepower to the most loaded roster in pro football.

Donald said in June that the Garrett trade "for sure got me thinking" and that at 35, he wants to see if "that fire can light back up."

When he retired after the 2023 season, Donald went out on his own terms. He still clearly had plenty left to give, considering he closed his career with another first-team All-Pro season in which he amassed eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss. If he comes out of retirement, it would be a steep ask to expect anything close to his peak production, but as one of the greatest defensive players in league history, he could still make a genuine difference-making impact.