While they didn't win a Super Bowl during their time as teammates on the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could possibly capture a gold medal together as members of the 2028 U.S. flag football team.

Rodgers threw that idea out into the universe when asked about his recent comments about possibly reuniting with his longtime teammate. Rodgers is beginning his second season with the New York Jets. Adams is going into his third season with the Raiders, but there has been constant rumblings about him possibly ending up with Rodgers in New York.

"Of course, I love Davante," Rodgers said on "Up & Adams." "I'd love to play with Davante again. It might be in the 2028 Olympics if they let some of the old guys go out and play. But we'll see. I want him to have great success. I love him. We keep in contact."

Rodgers quarterbacking the first U.S. flag football team makes a lot of sense. Assuming that he is retired by then, Rodgers would have the availability to play in the Olympics, whereas active players may not be given the green light by their teams as they would be missing several weeks at training camp.

Olympics aside, Rodgers isn't entirely ruling out the chance of him and Adams playing actual football on the same team again. As teammates from 2014-21, Rodgers and Adams enjoyed one of the most successful QB-WR partnerships in NFL history. Adams earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his last five seasons with Rodgers. Rodgers won three of his four league MVP awards with Adams by his side.

"Davante's over there," Rodgers said. "If things -- in some alternate universe -- came to fruition, whatever. ... I love Davante. Any chance to play with him, if we're playing ping pong, golf, if I'm smoking him at Booray or some other game, just love spending time with Tae."