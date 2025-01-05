It hasn't been the season that Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had hoped for, but the 41-year-old quarterback's 2024 campaign has included some pretty significant history.

Rodgers, who earlier this year passed Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino on the NFL's all-time career passing list, became only the fifth quarterback to throw 500 career touchdown passes during New York's Week 18 showdown against the Miami Dolphins. The history-making touchdown pass went to tight end Tyler Conklin midway through the second quarter, giving the host Jets a 7-6 lead.

Rodgers joins an elite fraternity of quarterbacks who have reached that milestone. Included in that fraternity is Brett Favre, Rodgers' former teammate during his first three years with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers succeeded Favre as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008, his fourth NFL season.

Here's a look at how Rodgers' career stacks up with the other members of the 500 touchdown club (Note: Rodgers' career passing yards were compiled prior to Sunday's game).

NFL's 500 TD pass club

Player TD Passes Passing Yards Super Bowl wins Super Bowl MVPs League MVPs Tom Brady 649** 89,214** 7** 5** 3 Drew Brees 571 80,358 1 1 0 Peyton Manning 539 71,940 2 1 5** Brett Favre 508 71,838 1 0 3 Aaron Rodgers 500 62,678 1 1 4

** NFL record

Rodgers' inclusion on this list is more impressive when you consider that he didn't become a starting quarterback until he was 26 years old. Brady became a starter 24, Brees at 23, Manning at 22 and Favre at the age of 23. Rodgers also missed virtually an entire season (2023) due to injury.

As noted above, this has largely been a disappointing season for the Jets and Rodgers, whose future with the team beyond this season is unknown. But while things haven't gone as planned, Rodgers coming back and playing at a relatively high level following last year's Achilles injury is certainly a notable accomplishment.