Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was carted off the field during the 28-13 Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his left leg in an air cast. It appeared O'Connell had suffered a serious injury, but he has reportedly gotten lucky.

An MRI revealed O'Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee, NFL Media reports. It's possible he could suit up when the Raiders host the Atlanta Falcons next Monday night as he hasn't been ruled. If O'Connell cannot play, Desmond Ridder would get the start at quarterback.

Aidan O'Connell LV • QB • #12 CMP% 63.2 YDs 899 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 6.61 View Profile

O'Connell completed 11 of 19 passes for 104 yards and one interception before exiting Sunday's game in the third quarter. The second-year signal-caller missed four starts after injuring the thumb on his throwing hand in Week 7, but returned to the lineup on Black Friday and threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Desmond Ridder LV • QB • #19 CMP% 63.6 YDs 239 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 5.43 View Profile

Ridder has thrown for 239 yards and one touchdown in limited action for the Raiders this season. The former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2022 was signed off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in late October, and he would surely love to get a start against his former team.