It was reported last month that Tennessee Titans pass rusher Arden Key was facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancing drugs. However, his sentence has reportedly been overturned.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that Key would not be suspended six games. Titans teammate, Jeffery Simmons, actually broke the news on social media, saying Key "won his appeal."

While the suspension was never announced by the league, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he was "aware of the news" when asked about it more than two weeks ago. Callahan said it was a "league thing," and that he wouldn't have much to say until it was officially announced by the NFL.

Key was the second AFC South defensive lineman to receive a six-game suspension in July, the other being Houston Texans free-agent signing and former Titan Denico Autry. But now, unlike the Texans, the Titans will get their key defender back on the field.

This would have been a massive loss for Tennessee, as Key is slated to be a starting pass rusher opposite of Harold Landry. He signed a three-year deal with the Titans last offseason, and recorded 30 combined tackles, 12 QB hits, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 17 games played in 2023.

The former third-round pick out of LSU has recorded 20 career sacks playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans. Edge was already considered to be a thin position for the Titans, and Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy or rookie Jaylen Harrell will likely be asked to step up -- even with Key in the lineup.