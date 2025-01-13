One round of the NFL playoffs is all but in the books, with only the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings yet to square off as part of this year's wild-card action. As expected, quarterback play has been a top storyline for this season's remaining contenders, with stars like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels turning in MVP-caliber performances en route to victory.

With that in mind, let's take stock of every quarterback situation from Wild Card Weekend:

Lamar Jackson has the setup to be AFC Championship-bound. We're speaking most specifically about Derrick Henry. Imagining the big man's impact back in the offseason was one thing. Watching him truck through the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to make life easy for the already-electric Jackson on Saturday was another. Another MVP awaits Lamar, and so too might a deep playoff run.

If the Bills advance again, Josh Allen will likely will them to victory. Which is just another testament to his mostly unmatched playmaking. James Cook's smooth running actually helped set up Allen's takeover against the Denver Broncos, but against a much more formidable foe in Baltimore, the gunslinger will almost assuredly be required to elevate his makeshift receiving group to a new level.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has proven he belongs ... and needs help. The rookie showed for much of 2024 that he's got the requisite poise, mobility and arm talent to win at the NFL level. The trouble against a real contender like the Bills was that he just didn't have enough playoff-caliber talent by his side, be it in the backfield or out wide, forcing Sean Payton to rely on trick plays for added juice. Offseason moves await.

Jordan Love needs rest, and a refreshed supporting cast. Perhaps no playoff team will be more quietly relieved to take a breather than the Packers, who not only endured three different notable injuries to Love in 2024, but by the end of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, barely had enough healthy wideouts to let Love air it out. The whole operation needs added depth and plenty of recovery time.

C.J. Stroud's best friend might be Joe Mixon. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year certainly maintains a connection with Nico Collins through the air, but in this season of mostly leaning on DeMeco Ryans' tough defense, Stroud has sometimes been saved by timely bursts from his new backfield mate when the ball is in Houston's hands. Sticking with the ground game just might be their best bet for this run.

Justin Herbert may have something of a playoff issue. There is zero doubt about Herbert's physical ability and/or comfort playing in Jim Harbaugh's new setup. He also fared very well in 2024 considering Ladd McConkey was maybe his one truly reliable downfield weapon. Still, five years into his otherwise decorated and well-compensated career, he's now 0-2 with a 60.7 passer rating in the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts lives for the margins. The eye test alone suggests Hurts wasn't operating at 100% in his first action since before Christmas on Sunday, enduring a prolonged midgame lull coming off his first documented concussion. Once again, however, the Eagles' stoic leader controlled the ball and delivered in some critical spots. He'll need to up his aerial attack to keep climbing, but his track record is full of "W"s.

Pittsburgh Steelers

They're back to square one. Mike Tomlin may not be going anywhere, but who knows what's next at quarterback? Russell Wilson was surprisingly solid when he first took over this season, but that magic fizzled down the stretch, and by the end, the ex-Seattle Seahawks star just looked his age (36). His backup, the young but still-mysterious Justin Fields, is also a pending free agent. Their purgatory continues.

They were right to pay Baker Mayfield. No, the quarterback didn't win his wild-card game Sunday. Yes, he had a costly fumble. But Mayfield was very clearly one of the best reasons to be a Bucs fan in 2024, consistently offsetting an uncharacteristically porous Todd Bowles defense with fearless passing and his signature never-say-die attitude. He's built to lead the franchise. Hopefully he gets the help he deserves.

Jayden Daniels has fully transformed the franchise. Securing the club's first playoff win since 2005 says it all, but then again, it also doesn't do justice to the way he moves, unfazed, with both his arm and legs, to make Washington one of the most exciting teams in football. No matter how much farther the rookie goes this January, he's single-handedly rendered the Commanders a contender.