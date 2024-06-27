The Los Angeles Chargers offense saw some changes this offseason, including the loss of wide receiver Keenan Allen via trade and running back Austin Ekeler going elsewhere in free agency. One reason Ekeler wanted to find a new home is because his vision for how he wants to play did not line up with what the Chargers wanted from him.

Ekeler previously stated that he left the team he played for for seven years because "they wanted a guy they can hand the ball off to 300 times a year" and "that's not my game." Instead he found the Washington Commanders, who he believes will allow him to be a dual-threat running back at the level he wants to be.

The 29-year-old clarified his previous comments, saying it isn't about not wanting to help the team, but wanting to capitalize on his skill sets.

"You're going to get the best version of myself always, no matter what," Ekeler saiid, via NFL Media. "There's been this controversy out there, like, 'Oh Austin said he doesn't want 300 carries, cause that's what the Chargers said.' I've never had that many carries ever. So, I don't know why everybody's in an uproar."

Since joining the league in 2017, the undrafted RB had a career high of 206 rushing attempts, coming in 2021, nearly 100 shy of that 300 touches mark. His production as a pass catcher has varied season by season, with just 27 receptions his rookie year, to a career high 107 in 2022 and 51 catches last season.

The veteran explained that he still wants to play the running back role, but wants it to be a more equal division.

"It's not that I don't want to touch the ball. It's the way that I've had the most production is when I'm able to split between catching and running the ball," Ekeler said. "That is when I've been the most productive, down in the red zone, right out in the field, when I can have both those type of environments."

Ekeler has a similar face in Washington in Anthony Lynn, who was his head coach with the Chargers and will be his position coach with the Commanders. He believes reuniting with Lynn will let him "go right back to my roots."

With Antonio Gibson heading to the New England Patriots this offseason, Ekeler will fill the hole left. The Commanders running back room also includes Brian Robinson Jr., who lead the team in rushing yards (733) and carries (178) in 2023.

Ekeler led the Chargers in rushing yards (628) and carries (179) last season, while having the second-most targets (74) and the third-most receiving yards (436).

Last season, the Commanders had the sixth-fewest rushing yards (1,592) while the Chargers had the eighth-fewest (1,642).