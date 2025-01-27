The Chicago Bears recently got their new head coach in Ben Johnson. Now they have two right-hand men for Johnson, on Sunday hiring former New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen as the team's new defensive coordinator, as NFL Media reported, and 28-year-old Declan Doyle as the new offensive coordinator.

Allen, who was dismissed as the Saints' coach in November, is still regarded as one of the NFL's top defensive minds. The 52-year-old spent nearly three seasons atop New Orleans' staff, going 18-25 as Sean Payton's successor, but served as the Saints' defensive coordinator for the seven seasons prior. He also worked as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator back in 2011, prior to a three-year stretch as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Doyle, meanwhile, becomes the youngest current coordinator in the NFL. He's coming off two seasons as Payton's tight ends coach with the Broncos, and previously worked alongside Allen as an offensive assistant for the Saints from 2019-2022. Prior to his first NFL job in New Orleans, Doyle spent three seasons as an offensive student assistant for the University of Iowa.

Johnson confirmed at his introductory news conference with the Bears that he will serve as the team's offensive play-caller, continuing a role he held as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.