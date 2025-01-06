The Chicago Bears are off and running in their search for a new head coach, and another candidate has entered the mix. The Bears sought permission to interview Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and are awaiting Dallas' response to the request, according to ESPN.

McCarthy, who has spent the last five seasons in Dallas, is technically still under contract with the Cowboys through Jan. 14, which is why the Bears still have to request their permission to interview him. Neither the Cowboys nor McCarthy have apparently made a decision on whether or not he will return on a new contract.

In addition to McCarthy, the Bears have already requested interviews with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. They appear ready to conduct a fairly wide-ranging search for the coach to lead the next part of the Caleb Williams era.

As for Dallas, the delay in deciding McCarthy's future is nothing new. This is exactly what the Cowboys did the last time their head coach had his contract expire. They let Jason Garrett twist in the wind for a couple weeks before simply not renewing his deal. They then conducted only two interviews for the open position: one with Marvin Lewis and one with McCarthy.

Jerry Jones and Co. do not do things the way most of the rest of the league does, and they like the attention and speculation that comes with these types of situations. It frankly wouldn't be surprising if they simply didn't respond to Chicago's request and tried to run out the clock on the Bears' coaching search so they could keep McCarthy as an option, before deciding on their ultimate path.