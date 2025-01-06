The Chicago Bears season came to a dramatic close on Sunday with a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation to take down the Green Bay Packers. While that was a quality spark to finish up a 5-12 season, the true fireworks are now set to begin with the franchise's head coaching search. They'll begin that hunt inside of their own division as NFL Media reports the Bears have put in requests to interview Detroit Lions coordinator Ben Johnson (offensive) and Aaron Glenn (defensive) for the vacancy.

Both Johnson and Glenn have been looked at as top candidates this cycle, and for good reason. Both figures are key reasons for the Lions securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have shined on their respective sides of the ball. In particular,

Johnson is considered arguably the most sought-after candidate this cycle, thanks to his prowess as Detroit's play-caller on offense and helping life the unit up to one of the most lethal in the NFL. Adding that mindset alongside former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams as he continues to develop could be a key motivation for Chicago's pursuit of Johnson.

The 38-year-old began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and has held the role as Lions OC since 2022. Under Johnson, the Lions offense ranked first in total points and second in total yards. They were also second in the league in passing yards and rushing touchdowns.

As for Glenn, he also has plenty of appeal, particularly for a Chicago team that has a budding defense featuring corner Jaylon Johnson, defensive end Montez Sweat, and others. Glenn had a Lions defense that was banged up by injuries, still ranked seventh in total points allowed, and was a top-10 unit in takeaways. The 52-year-old has been in his current post since 2021.

The Bears are looking to replace former head coach Matt Eberflus, who was fired mid-season following the club's Week 13 loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving. Interim coach Thomas Brown is also slated to interview for the jobs as well.