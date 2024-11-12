The Chicago Bears followed through on Monday's promise to make changes in the wake of a three-game losing streak, dismissing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron two days after Caleb Williams and Co. mustered just three points in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Former Carolina Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown will take over for the remainder of the 2024 season. Waldron, meanwhile, is left without a job after just nine games at his post, mere months after he was handpicked to shepherd Williams and the Bears' new-look offense.

Where does Waldron's short-lived run stack up against other failed coaching setups? Here's a look at some of the shortest-tenured coaches -- both head coaches and coordinators -- in recent NFL history:

Season Coach Position Team Tenure 2024 Shane Waldron OC Bears 9 games 2024 Luke Getsy OC Raiders 9 games 2023 Frank Reich HC Panthers 11 games 2022 Nathaniel Hackett HC Broncos 15 games 2021 Urban Meyer HC Jaguars 13 games 2019 Jim Caldwell Asst. Dolphins 0 games* 2018 Mike McCoy OC Cardinals 7 games 2017 Mike McCoy OC Broncos 10 games 2007 Bobby Petrino HC Falcons 13 games

*Note: Caldwell took an indefinite health-related leave of absence as Miami's assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach prior to his lone season with the team, and ultimately did not return as a coach.

Notably, Waldron is already the second coach to be dismissed after just nine games this season, with Getsy exiting Antonio Pierce's staff earlier this month. Their respective departures come after three straight NFL seasons in which at least one head coach didn't last a full season. Waldron and Getsy, meanwhile, represent the shortest-tenured coaches since McCoy was ousted in Arizona more than a half-decade ago.