The Chicago Bears followed through on Monday's promise to make changes in the wake of a three-game losing streak, dismissing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron two days after Caleb Williams and Co. mustered just three points in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Former Carolina Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown will take over for the remainder of the 2024 season. Waldron, meanwhile, is left without a job after just nine games at his post, mere months after he was handpicked to shepherd Williams and the Bears' new-look offense.

Where does Waldron's short-lived run stack up against other failed coaching setups? Here's a look at some of the shortest-tenured coaches -- both head coaches and coordinators -- in recent NFL history:

SeasonCoachPositionTeamTenure
2024

Shane Waldron

OC

Bears

9 games

2024

Luke Getsy

OC

Raiders

9 games

2023

Frank Reich

HC

Panthers

11 games

2022

Nathaniel Hackett

HC

Broncos

15 games

2021

Urban Meyer

HC

Jaguars

13 games

2019Jim CaldwellAsst.Dolphins0 games*
2018

Mike McCoy

OC

Cardinals

7 games

2017

Mike McCoy

OC

Broncos

10 games

2007

Bobby Petrino

HC

Falcons

13 games

*Note: Caldwell took an indefinite health-related leave of absence as Miami's assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach prior to his lone season with the team, and ultimately did not return as a coach.

Notably, Waldron is already the second coach to be dismissed after just nine games this season, with Getsy exiting Antonio Pierce's staff earlier this month. Their respective departures come after three straight NFL seasons in which at least one head coach didn't last a full season. Waldron and Getsy, meanwhile, represent the shortest-tenured coaches since McCoy was ousted in Arizona more than a half-decade ago.