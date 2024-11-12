Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised he would evaluate his staff following the team's 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and on Tuesday a change did come down. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. NFL Media reports passing game coordinator Thomas Brown is expected to take over at OC.

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," Eberflus said in a statement. "I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.

"Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players."

The Bears have not been the same team since their loss to the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary, and haven't scored a touchdown on 23 straight offensive drives dating back to Week 8. That's the longest active streak in the NFL. The offensive line has also allowed 15 sacks over the last two games -- including nine on Sunday vs. New England.

Through 10 weeks, the Bears offense averages 277.7 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, and 19.4 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the NFL. Chicago's offense ranks bottom three in yards per play (4.3), third down percentage (28.7%) and sacks allowed (38).

Waldron was in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Bears, coming over from the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent three seasons as offensive coordinator. He was charged with developing No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams and his impressive supporting cast of weapons that Chicago's front office worked hard to assemble this offseason, but the marriage didn't appear to be a good fit. After Williams won three straight starts from Weeks 4-6, Chicago lost three straight following the Week 7 bye. In those three losses, Williams is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt, and has thrown zero touchdowns.

Waldron's replacement, Brown, is someone who has received head coaching interest at just 38-years-old. He spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, and helped Bryce Young defeat C.J. Stroud's Houston Texans by a score of 15-13 in his first game calling plays after Frank Reich relinquished the duties.

The Bears are now 4-5, and things don't get any easier. Chicago has the toughest-remaining schedule in the NFL, and will play its first divisional opponent of the year this week in the Green Bay Packers.